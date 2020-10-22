My name is Emerson Levy, and I am a mom, an attorney and running to be your state Representative in state House District 53.
In the remaining days of the campaign, I want to share my plans and goals . I’ve run a campaign that I am proud of: an issues-based campaign that seeks to resolve and improve the issues that effect your everyday life, whether you are a Republican, Independent or a Democrat.
There are big differences between myself and my opponent when it comes to how we want to represent the citizens of HD 53. I have put forward serious plans for the future that are inclusive and will build a coalition of strong leaders in Central Oregon. My opponent has narrowly aligned himself with groups that commingle with the alt-right and the anti-vaxxer movement, only causing further divide. He has not been accessible to his constituents, nor made any attempt to connect with the community outside of his group of niche issue lobbyists and political organizations.
As I have talked with voters over the last year, these are the issues/challenges that keep coming up and how I’ll work on behalf of all my fellow Central Oregonians:
Job growth and small business support: I am dedicated to growing and diversifying our economy. I support small businesses, especially in the pandemic. We need more good paying jobs for people to support themselves and their families. We can grow our economy through new clean energy jobs, jobs that stay right here in Central Oregon. We need to attract entrepreneurship and innovation to be a hub for people to put down roots and build up our economy.
School safety: Safe schools attract workers and families. Our current and future economic stability depends upon strong, safe schools. My goal is to bring legislation on behalf of Alyssa Alhadeff, who was killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting. I am honored to partner with Alyssa’s mom, Lori, on this important work. This legislation will bring a comprehensive emergency management system to our schools, equipped with a silent panic alarm.
Child care: As a working mom in a pandemic, child care is complicated, expensive and frustrating. This is not a result of the pandemic, but it is exacerbated by it. My solution is to share fixed operating costs throughout multiple centers to deliver high -quality child care at a lower cost. It’s a child care shared services model, and it has been successfully implemented throughout the country. This model doesn’t require costly infrastructure. It makes do with what we have right now.
Affordable housing: I support growth. My opponent thinks we should build affordable housing far outside the city center. If after the roads are developed and the city, county or state is left with the maintenance and liability cost, is that affordable?
We need to be smart and strategic about housing. This includes modification of our zoning codes, and making it easier to build in town, close to jobs. Cities and states that build in a sprawl format without serious plans for the long-term financial obligations go broke.
I believe in building and development, but with steady stewardship and core values that reflect what makes Central Oregon special.
Environmental policies: Unless we respect and protect our ranchlands, hiking trails and timber resources, we stand to destroy recreation and industry for ourselves, as well as generations to come. We can build out our economy and protect our environment. These are not either/or. An independent, nonpartisan study showed that we can create an abundance of good jobs through investing in clean energy.
We need investment in our rural communities whose economies have been abandoned by the privatization of timber.
I am ready to go to Salem. I am ready to go to work — for everyone.
