There are 11 Republican candidates for Congressional District 2 (currently held by Greg Walden), meaning a very fragmented vote, which may not be good for conservative voters. As the current chair of Redmond Patriots and past chair of Deschutes Republicans, I recommend focusing efforts to support Cliff Bentz (a proven, true conservative who knows District 2 and our needs).
Cliff served in the Oregon House (2008 -2018) and Oregon Senate (2018 -2020). No other candidate has the detailed and specific knowledge of Central, Eastern and Southern Oregon that Bentz has. A lifelong Eastern Oregon resident, Cliff grew up working on the family ranch. He graduated from Eastern Oregon College in La Grande and Lewis and Clark Law School. Cliff currently owns a farm near Ontario.
It is highly unusual for elected individuals and organizations to endorse candidates during primary elections. Bentz is an exception — already he’s been endorsed by 32 county commissioners and 17 sheriffs in District 2 — a testament to Cliff’s honesty and hard work that has characterized his public service and private life. A staunch pro-life supporter, Oregon Right to Life honored Cliff with its prestigious Gayle Atteberry Award (2019).
Cliff values President Trump’s leadership and supports ongoing efforts to reduce regulation, lower taxes, grow the economy, secure our borders, oppose government takeover of our health care, improve our trade agreements and sensibly protect our environment. For details on Cliff’s issues and positions, visit his website at cliffbentz.com.
If conservatives don’t vote solidly for Cliff Bentz, the election will be won by either Knute Buehler or Jimmy Crumpacker. Buehler is the “Chameleon Candidate” because what he says depends on where he is and which voters he’s trying to influence at that time. Republicans should never forgive Buehler for all the back-stabbing of President Trump he did in Salem and while running for governor against Brown. Oregon Right to Life is spending $250,000 against Buehler due to his infamous support for pro-abortion forces.
Crumpacker is the least known entity in our district except for his clever, misleading television commercials. An article in Willamette Week (WW) on March 16 sheds a critical light on Crumpacker’s television advertising claims. The commercial features him as an avid outdoorsman and unabashed conservative. These “claims” warrant closer attention. WW reveals that Crumpacker’s first ever Oregon hunting license was issued on Jan. 14, 2020 — just one day after launching his campaign. WW proposed that “his newfound enthusiasm for guns is part of a remarkable transformation from a black-tie fixture of Portland West Hills society to a Carhartt-wearing populist from rural Oregon.”
Crumpacker “switched” his Oregon residency from Portland to Tumalo on Dec. 4, 2019 . He spent much of his life in Portland or the East Coast. WW points out that he moved to Portland in 2012 working for Aequitas Investment Management — a troubled Lake Oswego investment firm that collapsed in 2016 amid federal fraud allegations.
According to Oregon Public Broadcasting’s review of his recent quarterly campaign finance report, 98% of Crumpacker’s donations came from outside District 2. This raises a bright red flag! The WW article quotes Gene Whisnant, who after hearing Crumpacker speak, stated: “He’s very articulate but I think the other candidates have much more experience and knowledge about the issues in this district.”
Please join me in supporting and voting for Cliff Bentz. It’s our best chance to have an honest conservative represent us in Congress.
