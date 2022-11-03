Growing up in Bend was invaluable. I love the friendly, easygoing atmosphere. But in recent visits home from college at USC, Bend has started to feel different. It feels as if the Los Angeles prices and traffic came back home with me.
When talking to friends and family, there were concerns about diminishing affordability, increased crime and infrastructure unable to withstand population growth. No Bendite deserves to experience a decreased quality of life.
Intrigued by a Bulletin article about Bend’s upcoming mayoral race, I sought to meet the candidates, as I believed this is the most important local race.
Upon research, two candidates surfaced.
I scheduled a meeting with the first candidate, Chris Piper. He is a father, former city councilor, and community volunteer. We discussed some of the most pressing issues: homelessness, affordable living, and maintaining a community-oriented, safe Bend.
Chris conveyed professionalism, leadership, and accountability. He answered consistently with concrete plans, including a homeless initiative to prioritize helping those who want to re-enter society as productive citizens first.
Chris believes unregulated public camping is a danger to children and families across Bend, and allowing the houseless to sleep on the streets is unethical.
Placing houseless Bendites into shelters categorically will allow for an effective solution.
Chris also has ideas on how to build our town infrastructure without a big city feel — strategically building out to mitigate the affordable housing problem.
He followed up by asking what mattered most to me, actively listening, and truly considering my ideas. This contrasted prominently with my experience meeting his opponent.
I attended an event of incumbent councilor Kebler’s and had a one-on-one conversation with her. When attempting to ask her about similar problems to those Chris and I discussed, it felt as if she tried to avoid answering my questions, redirecting the conversation to say that the city of Bend is behind in handling the new growth. She told me that voting for her will warrant a positive change, and if I did not vote for her, “[I would be] voting to move backward.”
Ms. Kebler is currently a city councilor, so why did Melanie’s city council fail to make positive changes to the worsening problems while she has been in office for years?
This is a common question that community organizations and neighborhood associations ask, expressing their concerns that Bend’s most pressing problems are left unsolved. This disappointment includes Kebler and the current Bend City Council’s lack of engagement with the community — a value important to many Bendites.
I have no intention to characterize councilor Kebler in a negative light as a person, nor shame the city council — but it is imperative that we hold our elected officials accountable for keeping our community safe, affordable, and involved — which are all downfalls during the current leadership. A strong leader encourages community engagement and involves Bendites in decision-making processes that affect our lives. Seven former Bend mayors agree that Chris epitomizes this quality, and endorse him for the position.
Impressed by Chris’ intelligent ideas for the community, I volunteered with his campaign this summer. No matter if he is behind the scenes or in front of crowds, Chris is kind-hearted and consistent with his values. After speaking to Bendites at campaign events, I realized that no matter our superficial beliefs, at heart, we agreed on the importance of maintaining a kind, safe, and affordable town with beautiful nature.
If Chris is not elected this November, I am concerned that community members will not have the voice that we deserve. We need a forward-thinking Bendite that does not avoid citizens’ concerns, but rather embraces them- and comes up with practical, balanced solutions. I believe Chris must be the next Mayor of Bend to ensure the safety, economic security, and equitable treatment of all members of our community.
I ask you to join countless families, community members, and local businesses in voting Piper for mayor.
