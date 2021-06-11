As members of the Central Oregon business community, we know it will take hard work and tenacity to rebuild our community after the COVID-19 pandemic. Lucky for us, we’ve seen such strength firsthand, and well before the pandemic, as members of Heart of Oregon Corps’ Employer Advisory Council, or EAC.
Heart of Oregon’s YouthBuild program partners with opportunity youth — young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither in school nor employed — to pursue their education, prepare for future careers and grow into community leaders. They receive construction training and pre-apprenticeship skills by building, repairing and renovating affordable housing in our area. In our capacity on the EAC, we help position them for success by engaging in mock job interview sessions, job site tours and even hiring graduates to join our own crews.
These young people demonstrate grit and leadership beyond measure — they just don’t have equal access to opportunity. But when they reach their full potential as working citizens, all of us benefit. Our neighborhoods flourish with refreshed housing, public service projects and young leaders who are equipped with the tools they need to thrive. Our goal, as employers, is to continue to build the life skills that Heart of Oregon YouthBuild teaches and help create meaningful careers. And as our economy starts revving up again, it’s imperative for all of us to partner with opportunity youth in transforming their lives and communities. With serious drive and unique perspectives, they are a gift to any workforce. It’s been a pleasure to welcome these graduates to our own crews. And, if they decide this field is not the career for them, that is more than OK. First and foremost, our primary goal is to help them expand their skills so they leave with more confidence in their own abilities and the drive to find their path.
It’s an honor to be part of their journey. We thank the Oregon congressional delegation for its support of the Department of Labor’s YouthBuild program funding in fiscal year 2022 to help these young people receive the training they need to become the skilled, educated leaders they were meant to be. Our communities need their perseverance and work ethic now more than ever. But each year, there are more interested YouthBuild participants than its federal appropriation can support. For as much good as Heart of Oregon does every single day for youth in our community, funding is finite.
And so, we invite you — whether you’re a neighbor, a business leader, or a local, state or federal official — to join us in recognizing the importance of the Heart of Oregon YouthBuild program in our Central Oregon community with your time, donations and support.
