Bend voters have the chance to support Measure 9-135, Bend’s transportation bond, and history shows it deserves our support.
It is well-known that the community wants Bend’s transportation issues improved. It has come up on the top of every poll and community survey. What might not be so well-known are the transportation solutions voters have supported in the past, which we all enjoy today.
I would like to offer some historical perspective.
Let us start with the construction of the Bill Healy Memorial Bridge and extension of Reed Market Road. In the face of some vocal opposition to the project, the City Council turned the question over to the voters rather than make the decision themselves. It is the only time I can recall an advisory vote was on the ballot. They asked “Do you want the Bill Healy bridge — yes or no?”
After a series of debates, TV, radio and newspaper coverage, 62% of voters said, “yes, we want the bridge.” Just imagine the traffic problems we would have now if we had not built the bridge and improved Reed Market.
My second example is the $30 million transportation bond proposed in 2011. The council developed a list of projects including four roundabouts, bike lanes and improvements to Century Drive and Reed Market. It was a gutsy thing to do because in 2011 Bend was struggling with the effects of 2008-09 recession, and they were asking citizens to raise taxes to improve their community.
The bond passed by a large margin while suffering through the nation’s financial meltdown. The projects have contributed to Bend’s road safety and beauty and improved travel times.
The bottom line is this: The voters have been supportive before, even in difficult times. Their support has resulted in great improvements. Now we have another historic opportunity to take a step forward with this transportation bond.
• Improve many of our main roads and intersections.
• Improve east-west connections and traffic flow, including a railroad overpass on Reed Market,
• Provide better infrastructure for public transit and a safe bicycle network,
• Complete sidewalks and safe crossings near our schools, parks and jobs.
• Allow more opportunity for affordable housing on undeveloped land.
Additionally, the city took responsible measures to protect the interests of our community. Unlike other bonds, Measure 9-135 has put in place a significant delay in assessment, moving the time of assessment to the fall of 2022.
This will allow the city to be ready to begin construction when the bonds are issued. It also provides additional time for Bend’s economy to continue to recover. The cost in the early years is only a “nickel per day.” Secondly, the City Council passed a resolution creating transparency and accountability. A citizen oversight committee will track the city’s progress and report back to the community over the 10-year construction period.
Once again Nov. 3 is another opportunity for Bend to improve our community’s transportation system. Measure 9-135 has support from hundreds of local businesses, parents, first responders, conservation groups and retirees. Join me with our friends, civic groups and businesses in voting “yes” on Bend’s transportation bond, Measure 9-135.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.