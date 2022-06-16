Fifty years ago, the Club of Rome published Limits to Growth, the first actual assessment of the global, consumption-driven, limitless growth economic model. That assessment predicted that if growth and consumption continued at the pace of the 1970s, the world would begin facing resource and energy shortages sometime right about now. As has become all too common, humanity failed to heed the warning and here we are.
We’re at a point where most of the high value, easily accessible fossil fuel energy is already gone; it is now much more expensive to extract what remains. Mining operations around the world are challenged by similar increasingly difficult access issues and skyrocketing diesel prices.
Fossil fuel-based fertilizers are also increasingly costly and the double whammy of mounting fertilizer and diesel costs are impacting global food production. Palm oil is the most widely consumed vegetable oil in the world, used in everything from food to cosmetic products. Indonesia, the world’s largest supplier of palm oil, recently suspended exports due to concern about having enough supply for domestic uses, sending shock waves through the human economy.
The truth is there are too many humans consuming too much. Period. We have been living under the fantasy that the limitless growth economic system can be sustained. On a planet of finite resources, it can’t. The current global, capitalist, economic system is literally attempting to defy the laws of physics. Supply chains are strained because demand is far, far outpacing supplies.
Rapacious consumerism’s devastating impacts on nature cannot be overstated. Just consider plastics. More than half of all plastic ever created has been created since 2004. Less than 9% of all plastic ever created has been recycled; virtually all the rest is still in our lands, lakes, oceans and bodies, because it doesn’t biodegrade, ever.
Bringing this a little closer to home, at the current rate of consumption and waste, Deschutes County’s Knott Landfill will be completely full within seven years and we here in the High Desert will be paying a lot more to dispose of trash.
We have to start asking — ourselves, our governments, our industries and institutions — the right questions:
How much is enough?
Growth of what and for what?
How can we redesign economic systems so that they meet the needs of people without destroying the planet we people depend upon?
What is the inner gap so many are trying to fill through “retail therapy” and accumulation of stuff?
There are indeed limits to growth. The question is, will we proactively respect those limits or hit them like a train smashing into a brick wall? My hope and prayer is that collectively the human species will begin to exercise common sense and make the system changes necessary to come into a saner relationship with the planet that sustains us all.
In the natural world evolution happens when a species is under pressure, when it must adapt to survive. Many aspects of our Western culture are now pressurized. May this pressure lead to an evolution in collective consciousness that brings healthier, more beautiful ways of being. I long to be part of a human species that is a restorative force on this planet. I know I’m not alone. There is, in fact, a large and growing global movement toward economic system change, toward creating a world that works better for all beings. That’s the demand and supply chain most needed just now.
