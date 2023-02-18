Thomas Jefferson metaphorically penned, “all men are created equal” knowing this wasn’t the case. Not only are we not created equal, but we will also live and die that way. Let me ask: As a civil society, should we strive for equality, or equity, or their combination
We are inundated with initiatives trying to make things equal, and to “level the playing field,” we enacted federal and state laws mandate equality. To a great regard, those efforts have enabled many to achieve great things.
Achievements only a few decades ago they wouldn’t have had the opportunity to even try; let alone succeed. And yet, today we are seeing an extreme backlash of those initiatives. Rejection by those who believe their inherent privileges have been stolen and given to others. Evidently, efforts for equality have resulted in a sense of winners on the backs of losers. Even though their misplaced perception of loss is far far greater than reality.
Could we possibly reframe the discussion away from equality and focus on equity? Should everything be equal? Must the “playing field” be level? Or could we try to find ‘both/and’ solutions rather than “either/or” ones. Solutions where everyone can win and achieve.
We could be looking for objective oriented opportunities. Those which encourage everyone to achieve the desired goal.
Not everyone needs the same level of assistance to achieve the same goal. Some don’t need any and some need a lot. Making everything equal may not be the right approach. Overcompensating some while others may still be lacking and fail.
Equity is not equality. Consider three youngsters wanting to watch a ball game but are on the wrong side of a fence.
Their height differs; one tall, one medium and the other, well just short. There is sufficient material to make six, one-foot-tall, boxes for them to stand upon.
Equality would be each of them getting two boxes to stand on to watch the game. In this case, the tall one, who could almost already see over the fence is over compensated. The middle one can now watch the game. However, the short one is still too short to watch.
Everything is equal, but the goal wasn’t achieved. Equity would rearrange the boxes to give the tall one, a single box; the middle one two, and the short one would get three boxes. This is clearly not equal. Yet now, each of the children can easily stand and watch the game. Even though the distribution of assets wasn’t equal, the goal is achieved, and everyone is happy with the outcome. Everyone won.
No one ever promised the world would be fair. No one should expect everything to be equal. It just doesn’t work that way. Inequalities surround us.
However, all people, must be treated equally and have equal rights. Some people are born to privilege, others to poverty.
Some are physically or mentally blessed, and others struggle with either or both. Our public policies could consider balancing equality with equity. Promoting equality of opportunity and equity in resource allocation. Let’s focus on achievement rather than equality. Focus on finding “both/and” solutions rather than defaulting to “either/or.” We celebrate Black History Month and recognize the amazing contributions of so many from such meager beginnings.
While we learn to treat everyone equally, let’s stop trying to make all things equal and stop sanitizing history. There are some things which need equality and some which would benefit by equity. Those who need more should receive more. Those who need less should be willing to get less. Equality is not equity, and we need both. #NeverFearTheDream
