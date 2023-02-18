Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Thomas Jefferson metaphorically penned, “all men are created equal” knowing this wasn’t the case. Not only are we not created equal, but we will also live and die that way. Let me ask: As a civil society, should we strive for equality, or equity, or their combination

We are inundated with initiatives trying to make things equal, and to “level the playing field,” we enacted federal and state laws mandate equality. To a great regard, those efforts have enabled many to achieve great things.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

William Barron lives in Bend.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Popular this week with our readers

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.