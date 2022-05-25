Oregon’s economic future is in doubt. Inflation is rampant, high taxes harm households and small businesses, and regulatory overkill continues to hinder innovation. While there’s no shortage of ideas and actions we can take to help Oregon’s small business and families, there’s one sector in particular that deserves special focus: manufacturing.
Oregon’s manufacturing sector has become a national leader over recent years. The sector is diverse, as well, helping Oregon to grow more competitive on the national stage. A 2021 ECONW report revealed that Oregon, with the right policies, can uniquely position itself as a state that is friendly to manufacturing — especially given its distinctive geographic position, as only one of three states along the west coast, for export. This opportunity is too important to pass up.
If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that a strong, robust manufacturing sector is essential if we are to grow a reliable and resilient economy. Clearly, the pandemic exposed major weaknesses in our domestic manufacturing sector, directly impacting not only our borders but our wellbeing. A healthy and growing manufacturing sector is one of the surest ways we can maintain true economic independence. It's critical that we reduce our economic dependency on foreign nations, friend or foe, by refocusing on manufacturing jobs at home. We need to strengthen our supply chains by encouraging manufacturers to increase production, which will also ease inflation. In Oregon, we start by investing in our workforce through job training, decreasing tax burdens on manufacturing employers, and getting smart about regulatory reform.
Manufacturing has a reputation for producing high quality, high-paying jobs, and it’s true. According to the same ECONW report, Oregon’s manufacturing workers, compared with other economic sectors, earn an average annual salary of $55,000 annually, nearly $8,000 more than those who work outside of manufacturing.
Moreover, the benefits of a strong manufacturing sector extend well beyond the direct impacts of jobs and output. There is a ripple effect: Every manufacturing job supports nearly two more outside the sector – in retail, wholesale, health care and construction. In fact, It Is estimated that a 10 percent increase in manufacturing output would create 66,000 jobs across a range of sectors statewide. This would be life-changing for struggling families.
I am working hard to secure manufacturing jobs in South-Central Oregon. We are recovering strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic. I’ve been pleased to see the strong gains in Klamath, Lake & Deschutes Counties’ manufacturing sector – nearly 180 jobs in Klamath and Lake Counties alone – but I know there’s much more work to do. And as the Vice Chair of Revenue in the Oregon House, I have a keen understanding of how heavily the state relies on a strong and consistent tax base. A stable economy means reliable funding for schools, law enforcement, maintenance of our roads and bridges, healthcare, the justice system and other critical services.
The facts speak for themselves. Manufacturing is critical to Oregon’s economic success, and it deserves our undivided support. It always has been, and remains, a reliable pathway to a good, stable job that provides a paycheck you can live and thrive on. A strong manufacturing sector is critical to Oregon’s future economy. I will continue to work hard on behalf of all Oregonians, to ensure a promising future for our families and businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.