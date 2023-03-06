I recently attended a public presentation given by Dr. James Johnston at the Tower Theatre on sponsored by The Deschutes Land Trust.
Dr. Johnston is an entertaining speaker and a widely-published scientist from OSU. He presented his very interesting and comprehensive work from tree ring analysis (dendrochronology). He demonstrated that old growth Ponderosa Pines of East Side Oregon forests have experienced frequent fires since the 1400s. Importantly, these fires have occurred far less often in the last 100-150 years. Dr. Johnston credited this largely to fire suppression practices, but also mentioned that livestock grazing has reduced surface fuels that would have, otherwise, promoted fires. However, Johnston neglected to cite logging as a major reason why our old growth forests on the east side of the Cascades now represent only about 2-8% the original Oregon mature forest area (Henjum et al., 1994; Hagmann et al. 2013).
During the Q&A, some people asked Dr. Johnston to discuss the value of old growth trees. Interestingly, he did not mention (but a questioner did) the robust ability of mature trees to store and sequester carbon and, thus, mitigate climate change. Surprisingly, Johnston did not discuss climate change in his hour-long presentation. In a 2020 study by Mildrexler et al. the data show that large trees accounted for 3% of trees in the study area but stored 42% of the total above ground carbon. Also, according to a paper published in the prestigious journal Nature, by Stephenson et al., trees sequester carbon at a faster rate as they mature because of the growing leaf area. They calculate that, in only one year, a single large tree can sequester the amount of carbon stored as biomass in an entire mid-sized tree.
On wildfires, Dr. Johnston promoted thinning and other practices for fuels reduction, arguing that this management can prevent fires. He argued that we should “restore” forests to their original low-density configuration of the distant past. Curiously, no mention was made of how climate has dramatically changed in ways that promote drought, tree-killing insect infestations, high winds, and unprecedented, low frequency, but high damaging mega fires that burn through areas that were managed by thinning and prescribed burns.
When asked to comment on the scientists who have opinions on forest management that differ from his recommendations, he dismissed any dissenting science by claiming that the opposition is entitled to their opinions but not their own set of facts. This is not a persuasive tactic for audience members who have explored the topic. I am sure Johnston is aware that in 2020, over 200 scientists sent a letter to Congress concluding that: “Importantly, mechanical thinning results in a substantial net loss of forest carbon storage, and a net increase in carbon emissions that can substantially exceed those of wildfire emissions (Hudiburg et al. 2013, Campbell et al. 2012). Reduced forest protections and increased logging tend to make wildland fires burn more intensely (Bradley et al. 2016). This can also occur with commercial thinning, where mature trees are removed (Cruz et al. 2008, Cruz et al. 2014). As an example, logging in U.S. forests emits 10 times more carbon than fire and native insects combined (Harris et al. 2016). And, unlike logging, fire cycles nutrients and helps increase new forest growth.”
The common practice of burning slash piles on site or in biomass power plants immediately releases the formerly-stored carbon as the greenhouse gas CO2. Other carbon is left on the forest floor as debris and will slowly, but eventually, be released as methane and CO2 by decomposition processes. Therefore, the best way to store carbon for centuries is to leave it in the living tree and allow that tree to sequester additional carbon as it grows.
At the end, the moderator asked Dr. Johnston to advise the audience as to what they can do to preserve old growth forests. He missed a great opportunity to motivate his audience. No mention was made of promoting climate smart forestry practices (e.g., variable density thinning, afforestation, longer timber harvest rotations, limiting the diameter of harvested trees, etc.) all of which allow timber harvesting with minimal impacts on climate change. No mention was made of contacting Oregon legislators to support or oppose the 30+ bills currently being debated in the Legislature that deal with forest and/or wildfire management.
Roger Sabbadini, Ph.D., is an emeritus distinguished professor of biology at San Diego State University. He lives in Bend.
