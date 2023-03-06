Guest Column
Editor's Note

I recently attended a public presentation given by Dr. James Johnston at the Tower Theatre on sponsored by The Deschutes Land Trust.

Dr. Johnston is an entertaining speaker and a widely-published scientist from OSU. He presented his very interesting and comprehensive work from tree ring analysis (dendrochronology). He demonstrated that old growth Ponderosa Pines of East Side Oregon forests have experienced frequent fires since the 1400s. Importantly, these fires have occurred far less often in the last 100-150 years. Dr. Johnston credited this largely to fire suppression practices, but also mentioned that livestock grazing has reduced surface fuels that would have, otherwise, promoted fires. However, Johnston neglected to cite logging as a major reason why our old growth forests on the east side of the Cascades now represent only about 2-8% the original Oregon mature forest area (Henjum et al., 1994; Hagmann et al. 2013).

Roger Sabbadini, Ph.D., is an emeritus distinguished professor of biology at San Diego State University. He lives in Bend.

