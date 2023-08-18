Rarely do we find a state legislator with a commitment to animals and a gift for working with colleagues to get key policy reforms across the finish line.
Oregon’s David Gomberg embodies that rare combination. In this past session alone, Gomberg secured five animal welfare bills that he introduced, which is impressive for any lawmaker.
“From puppies to primates, animals had a remarkable success in this year’s legislative session,” Gomberg said at the conclusion of the 2023 legislation session. “These bills are not often easy and legislators from around the state came together to support animal welfare and address abuse issues. Oregon can be proud.”
People who are deeply dedicated to animal welfare have so many great things to say about Gomberg:
“I’ve worked on bills in all 50 state legislatures, including in Oregon’s Capitol, and I’ve never seen this kind of serious-minded output on animal welfare,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action. “This is just a remarkable surge in lawmaking and it’s a consequence of David Gomberg’s appetite to get big things done for animals.”
Most noteworthy was a bill requiring the Oregon National Primate Research Center — owned and operated by Oregon Health & Science University — to report on the use of primates in research, including deaths of these highly intelligent animals. This bill stemmed from the fact that this facility has by far the highest number of Animal Welfare Act (AWA) violations in the National Primate Research Center system.
Animal Wellness Action worked closely with Gomberg on this bill, and our entire team is immensely impressed by how he kept this facility on his radar for years, touring twice and zeroing in on the fact that primates here were being cruelly neglected and died because of failure to exercise basic care and caution in handling live, sentient beings.
Examples include an infant rhesus macaque crushed to death by an enclosure door. The incident follows other egregious violations, including the 2020 deaths of two rhesus macaques who were scalded to death after being left in their cages and placed in an industrial cage-washing machine.
Gomberg also passed a bill naming shelter pets as the official state pet and a bill banning retail sales of dogs and cats from pet stores, in just this session.
Scott Beckstead, director of campaigns for Animal Wellness Action, shared these thoughts: “Oregon’s dogs and cats, bears and cougars, wolves and farm animals, research primates and horses, all have David Gomberg to thank for the suite of animal protection laws passed since he stepped into the role of lawmaker in 2012,” said Beckstead, who has worked closely with Gomberg on advancing Oregon’s animal welfare agenda. “Rep. Gomberg understands the humane values embraced by a broad majority of Oregonians and has transformed those values into impactful and enforceable laws. Now, as a veteran of so many hard-fought legislative battles to protect our state’s animals, he brings an unprecedented level of savvy and experience to the campaign for a kinder, more humane Oregon. I’m grateful for his strong, principled leadership, and proud to call him my friend.”
A complete list of Gomberg’s legislative accomplishments to advance animal welfare has to be seen to be believed. In 2023, bills were sponsored by Rep. Gomberg and passed through the Oregon Legislature to address abuses at the Primate Research Center; prevent sales of puppy mill animals in pet shops; designate shelter rescued animals as the state pet; prohibit sales of cosmetics tested on animals; challenge the Oregon Racing Commission to review online betting, animal welfare and greyhound racing; and bring $1 million for homeless and domestic violence shelters to accommodate pets.
Gomberg stands out by helping remind other lawmakers that animal welfare is a mainstream issue, as he has long noted that animal welfare is a universal value and not a partisan concern. We can all benefit by electing more lawmakers like Gomberg today.
