Rarely do we find a state legislator with a commitment to animals and a gift for working with colleagues to get key policy reforms across the finish line.

Oregon’s David Gomberg embodies that rare combination. In this past session alone, Gomberg secured five animal welfare bills that he introduced, which is impressive for any lawmaker.

Julie Marshall is national communications coordinator for Animal Wellness Action.

