In the corporate world, time often equals money. The faster a product moves through production and out the door, the more money a company can make. Imagine that in terms of health care. Who wins when an emergency room or clinic doctor or nurse practitioner is told to work faster and move on to the next patient? The accountants, who are focused on the bottom line? Or patients, who have come seeking thorough, nurturing care when they are experiencing symptoms of a heart attack, having trouble breathing, overdosing or suffering injuries from a car accident?
St. Charles Medical Group physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and other advanced-practice providers know that patients don’t win in this scenario, which unfortunately is a developing pattern in St. Charles hospitals and clinics.
We are forming a union so we have a voice at the table when decisions are made.
Increasing patient volumes, shorter evaluation times, and short staffing create a dangerous mix that’s not safe for the patient or the provider. Patients are not, and should never be, a number or a dollar sign.
Nurses in hospitals throughout the United States, and here in Oregon, have long been unionized, giving them a voice in the care they provide. Though it’s extremely rare for physicians and advanced-practice providers to be unionized, it is no less applicable and urgent.
St. Charles tells the public that patients are its top priority. It’s not putting patients first when administrators decide — without input from direct patient-care professionals like us — to close operating rooms during the pandemic, lay off workers, eliminate vacancies, downsize departments, close labs and set an arbitrary limit of time to evaluate patients. Unless we have a union, the St. Charles administration has no obligation to engage with us about what is needed to improve care and how to better balance financial needs and patient care.
St. Charles claims that it already includes providers on a couple of boards; these are shams. Healthcare providers on the Medical Governance Board have been working hard for years to steer the administration in the right direction, but their input has been disregarded.
The system’s current deficit — more than $22 million centered mostly at the Bend hospital campus — didn’t just happen and is about a lot more than their COVID-19 excuse. The financial crisis has been building for years, worsened by poor decisions, such as firing physician assistants on the hospitalist physician inpatient team, alienating nursing staff, bad portfolio investments and ignoring providers’ cost-cutting and revenue-building ideas.
Now it is making cuts in staff. And it contends that “productivity-based” care is the way out of the current financial crisis. For a start, how about eliminating highway billboards instead of eliminating providers?
Our union effort is not about increasing pay or reducing hours. It’s about having a legitimate and greater say in future decisions at the hospitals and clinics, including layoffs.
When frontline providers can sit at a bargaining table with health care system officials and collaborate on what’s best for patients, we can improve care and ensure responsible decision-making. This should be a no-brainer for a health care system that professes to believe in providing central Oregonians with safe, high-quality care.
As health care providers within the system, we owe our patients an apology for the health care we have been unable to consistently provide due to systemic flaws. We’ve seen patients suffer agonizing waits to have a tumor removed, a heart valve repaired, or a painful hip replaced.
It’s time we make sure everyone gets the quality care they expect and deserve. The way out of this is for providers like myself to be at the table where decisions happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.