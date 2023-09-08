Editor's Note

I urge St. Charles Health System to remain in the provider networks of our Medicare Advantage plans in Central Oregon.

I am a health insurance agent who has helped clients with Medicare plans for the past 20 years. I have several clients enjoying the low premiums and extra benefits that Medicare Advantage plans offer. In fact, for the first time ever, over 50% of Medicare beneficiaries nationwide are enrolled in Advantage plans. They are not for everyone, but they are an economical alternative to original Medicare and a Medicare Supplement plan.

Beth Brown is a health insurance agent.

