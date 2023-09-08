I urge St. Charles Health System to remain in the provider networks of our Medicare Advantage plans in Central Oregon.
I am a health insurance agent who has helped clients with Medicare plans for the past 20 years. I have several clients enjoying the low premiums and extra benefits that Medicare Advantage plans offer. In fact, for the first time ever, over 50% of Medicare beneficiaries nationwide are enrolled in Advantage plans. They are not for everyone, but they are an economical alternative to original Medicare and a Medicare Supplement plan.
If St. Charles pulls out of the provider networks of PacificSource, Regence, Providence, Moda Health and others, our local plans will end. With St. Charles being the only hospital system in Central Oregon, the Advantage plans will no longer meet the stringent network requirements of the federal government, specifically the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It’s not a matter of seeking services from an out-of-network provider or hospital; the plans will literally terminate. Period.
The good news is that if this happens, members of an Advantage plan will drop back to original Medicare and have 63 days to choose a Medicare Supplement plan, no questions asked. A member would not have to pass underwriting (i.e., be screened for any health issues), nor would there be any waiting periods for pre-existing conditions. The bad news, however, is that not everyone can afford a Medicare Supplement plan.
Many of my clients are paying a $0 monthly premium for a PacificSource Advantage plan or a $34 premium with Regence BlueCross. A Medicare Supplement plan, on the contrary, will range from $135 to $300 per month, depending on age and gender. Add a Part D prescription drug plan to that, and consumers are paying considerably more each month than for their current Advantage plans. Members would also lose their extra benefits, such as dental, vision, hearing aid, and alternative care (acupuncture and chiropractic) coverage — popular benefits that many members value and use.
If a senior on a limited income cannot afford a Medicare Supplement plan, they will be left with only original Medicare, with a $1,600 deductible per hospital stay, and a $226 deductible and 20% coinsurance on the doctor side, with no limit to their out-of-pocket expense — a very risky and precarious situation to be in. In a catastrophic claim, the medical bills could be astronomical and devastating, both financially and emotionally.
I implore St. Charles to think twice and consider the welfare of our seniors. Sit down with PacificSource and other insurers to work out your differences. If need be, fire the bad apples, but work with our Oregon companies who have a history and vested interest in the wellbeing of Central Oregonians. Please don’t turn our Medicare population in Central Oregon upside down and inside out.
