The St. Charles pronouncement has the appearance of a power play in which St. Charles is leveraging its monopoly to secure more favorable terms in its contract negotiations with Medicare Advantage programs.
St Charles’ chief financial officer’s assertion that this is not a financial issue is absurd. The dispute seems to center around three topics: 1) Medical necessity review of hospital admissions, 2) Ease of discharge to transitional facilities, and 3) Prior authorization.
Strategies to contain healthcare costs focus on medical necessity review and improved access to primary care, both of which are integrated into Medicare Advantage plans. A recent editorial relayed a scenario where a person presented at the ER, admitted to acute care, treated, recovered and was discharged. The stay was reviewed and denied as not medically necessary. The editorial infers that St Charles staff simply doesn’t have the time to have their judgment questioned.
Prior authorization and retroactive admission review, premature discharge and re-admission review are facts of life. Medicare, private insurers, and advantage plans utilize these tools to contain spiraling healthcare costs. It is not going to go away with a single payer “Medicare for all” system.
Medicare payment is built around a flat rate structure based on diagnosis. There is a financial benefit to less intense admissions and shorter stays. It would be beneficial to deploy investigative journalists to explore and report on these financial incentives. Follow the money.
The hospital CFO has indicated they would prefer to keep these negotiations private. St. Charles’ media splash goes contrary to this preference.
St. Charles has introduced fear and confusion. The topic is now a public discussion which impacts a major federal program. Perhaps our congressional delegation will get involved.
It is a complex topic that can’t be explained by anecdotal stories and non-specific statements like “Medicare Advantage plans haven’t lived up to expectations.” If there is going to be a public dialogue the participants need to provide some data, like for example: What is the denial rate for Advantage plans compared to other payers?
Although the topic is complex, some things are known. The U.S. spends a larger percentage of its GDP on healthcare than any industrialized nation.
If forced off Medicare Advantage plans seniors will spend an additional $2,000 to $4,000 annually on insurance premiums and incur a decline in coverage.
Access to primary and preventive care may also be diminished. Do the math — 15,000 seniors forced to pay an additional $2,000 in premiums annually results in a $30 million annual charge imposed by St. Charles’ inability to work out a contract with Medicare Advantage plans.
