St. Charles entrance

An entrance to St. Charles in Bend. Wildfire smoke gives the photo a yellow tinge.

 Richard Coe/The Bulletin

Editor's Note

The St. Charles pronouncement has the appearance of a power play in which St. Charles is leveraging its monopoly to secure more favorable terms in its contract negotiations with Medicare Advantage programs.

St Charles’ chief financial officer’s assertion that this is not a financial issue is absurd. The dispute seems to center around three topics: 1) Medical necessity review of hospital admissions, 2) Ease of discharge to transitional facilities, and 3) Prior authorization.

Wesley J. Simonson lives in Bend.

