The Bend City Council is about to approve an innocent sounding “Core Area Plan”. In reality it is a gigantic new urban renewal district (URD).
In promoting the “Core Area Plan” no mention is made that it is estimated to take from other agencies an unbelievable 10 times (yes that’s 10X) what was estimated for the Juniper Ridge URD. For example the estimated take from the rural sheriff’s district for Juniper Ridge was $1.6 million. The estimated take for the Core Area URD is $20 million. From COCC the take Is increased from $1.1 million to $11 million. For the school fund the estimated take from Juniper Ridge was $8 million. The core area URD take is estimated to be $87 million!
In an obvious attempt to distance this effort from the failure of its past urban renewal district efforts, the City has decided that they will call it a core area plan with tax increment financing, rather than admitting it is creating another urban renewal district (URD). But it is a URD. Remember Juniper Ridge URD, which the City staff still defends as “absolutely visionary thinking”. It was to have an elegant town center, extensive up-scale housing and beautiful business park. But it has three lonely businesses and huge homeless camps. No wonder the attempt to deceive.
In total the city plans to take nearly $200 million from the other local taxing districts, plus $50 million from its own general fund! In essence the City Council is saying accelerating the redevelopment already underway is more important than these other agencies services. The announcement of passage of the “Core Area Plan” contained no mention of these massive amounts of money to be taken from other agencies to fund this huge new urban renewal district. Despite the magnitude, they plan to do it without a vote of the people.
The primary objective of the proposed URD is to address infrastructure, beautify streetscapes and subsidize high rise apartments solely in the area roughly between Franklin and Greenwood, and 3rd street and the railroad tracks. But other than the transfer of a couple hundred million dollars from other agencies, the public has no guarantee of what may actually transpire. While the planners have presented beautiful words and renderings of possibilities, the fact is any future city council can change any aspect of the plan anytime in the next 30 years.
It is interesting to note that while city officials continually complain that their tax rate and therefore tax revenues are too low, they will take nearly $2 million a year from their essential public safety programs and reallocate it to this urban renewal district. If the ongoing redevelopment of the area needs to be accelerated they should use the City’s $50 million (that’s still a lot of money) in conjunction with a local improvement district. The plan can be retained for guidance without robbing from essential governmental services.
The justification for funding this URD rests on the assumption that city planners and the City Council have the ultimate wisdom so that they should overrule voters decisions on how much various agencies get from property taxes. Then the City redirects these property taxes, remember $200 million, to the City for 30 years, solely for an urban renewal district. As a former mayor and close observer of local government, I can say I’ve never seen such an arrogant action. If such a reallocation is to be done, it must be done by voters.
Nearly a quarter of a BILLION tax dollars to promote faster development!
