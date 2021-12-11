The homeless topic can be pretty grim and daunting. We don’t have enough affordable housing or childcare; we don’t agree on land, facilities, or services; we don’t have national health care providing mental health and addiction services — or even parenting lessons!
But there are other stories, hopeful happy joyful stories, that most people don’t get to hear. I’m lucky — I see some of those stories, because I get to meet and experience individuals. As a volunteer, here’s some of what I experienced one recent day in a five-hour period:
“Bill” (early 40s?) left home after his mother died; he’d been her caregiver. Before she died, she told him to take a year off, re-establish himself and get out of a nasty environment. He slid downward; when I met him months ago, he could sometimes barely speak because of the drugs. He found assistance, kicked his addictions, and became his old self — always fun, trying to make someone laugh, sometimes with puns and dumb jokes. He looks intimidating, until you see his always-twinkling eyes. He decided he was ready, his year off was over; he’ll head home Friday. He has work lined up as a caregiver.
“Dave” is young (25?), pushes his gear and tiny dog in a baby stroller, and is also now drug-free. He’s calm, kind to others, listens well. His parents invited him to come home, to start over. He’s REALLY looking forward to getting home Saturday.
“Norma” (55-ish), lives with her mother (COPD, on oxygen) and her teenage son (some cognitive impairment), in a car and a van. All three are grateful, conscientious, and try not to impose. This week, Norma started working 2-hr shifts at a shelter.
“Gary” was going to cook for a 90-year-old’s birthday party last night. People pooled money to buy steaks; gentle Gary got to shop and cook. His eyes showed his delight.
“Mike” (22 years old?) asked a judge for an addiction program, rather than a jail sentence. Mike applied to programs, and is 36 days meth-free. He told me openly about some of his mistakes, all drug-related. He wants to live a different life. When he gets on his feet, he wants to send thank you notes to everyone who helped him.
“Sylvia” is homeless (at age 60-ish) because she is not seeking addiction treatment and has no job. I don’t know her backstory enough to know why she is addicted and homeless. But she is gracious, smiles often, and looks for trash and cigarette butts she can clean up. I really like her sweetness.
“Ben” is a tough one. He’s not taking his anti-psychosis meds, delusional, not a danger to others but probably is to himself, can’t sleep, walks all night long. His mother is beside herself, trying to get him into a facility, get him medical attention, not finding solutions. The slice of hope here is that she loves her son. Her heart breaks for him. She has not abandoned him, despite the difficulties his life poses for her.
It would be naive to think that each of these people is going to find a steady upward trajectory. But then, no one does. Right?
A thought: if you want to feel joy and be useful, give yourself a holiday gift and volunteer somewhere. Ask for a front-line job, rather than an administrative or board role. Commit for at least six months. Listen. It’s amazing — you’ll develop relationships with and appreciate people you’d never have crossed paths with. You’ll see and understand in a different way — hope, opportunity, crazy-awful circumstances, loss, parenting, drugs, addictions, grace, interconnectedness. Reading, imagining, being concerned, and thinking are important. And, experiencing people is different. It’s way more energizing.
Back to Bill: I will truly miss you. Thank you for everything you taught me and for making me laugh. Safe travels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.