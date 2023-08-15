One jaded applicant to a dating site gave colleagues this advice: “New York Super Fudge Chunk ice cream relieves a lot of sins…but not all of them.”
So, too, with a single-payer plan and the many sins of Oregon’s health care system. Although sometimes touted as an all-purpose cure-all for Oregon’s health care failures, single payer achieves only one goal, leaving the remaining health care woes untouched. But don’t denigrate this major achievement: better care to more people for less money. In fact, a single-payer plan, by using one risk pool, one benefit schedule and one network, offers Oregon unprecedented tools to address our many other significant problems.
For example, Oregon’s rural hospitals and providers face a bleak future — sick patients with little money and poorly paying insurance, or even no insurance at all. Half of all rural hospitals operate in the red and many face imminent financial collapse. A single-payer plan can pay higher rates to hospitals and providers in these underserved and underpaid areas, especially in the geographic health care deserts in which most rural Oregonians live.
Another example is the high cost of prescription drugs. Oregon’s single-payer plan can deal directly with drug wholesalers, or even with drug manufacturers themselves, thereby eliminating highly expensive pharmacy benefits managers (PBM). Representing 4.2 million Oregonians carries a lot of negotiating clout when buying medications. And all Oregonians would pay less, unlike today in which rebates and reduced costs are enjoyed mostly by multiple middlemen and brokers.
What about Oregon’s overwhelmed primary care providers, our family practitioners, mental health care providers, OBGYNs, and pediatricians? A single-payer plan can redistribute what we already pay to these key providers, easing their burdens and cutting their business expenses. Oregon can attract more primary care physicians, nurses, and therapists, and allow all providers to spend more time with patients and spend less time with paperwork.
Fraud would be reduced as well. A single-payer plan with one billing and payment office could detect and deter fraud much more easily than our current chaotic insurance system in which so much billing information is completely private. A study in Vermont predicted a state-based single-payer plan could reduce total health care spending by 5% simply by reducing fraudulent billing.
No other statewide health care reform proposal can address these problems. But single payer can.
There is no magic to single payer’s efficiency. Single payer dramatically reduces billing and collecting costs, thereby diverting administrative spending to clinical care. Hence, single payer expands benefits to more people without increasing costs. In fact, according to both Oregon’s 2022 SB 770 task force actuaries and the 2017 RAND report, a statewide single-payer plan in Oregon decreases total costs.
But even with a statewide single-payer plan in Oregon, many problems will still plague us. A single-payer plan will not create a more diverse health care workforce, or eliminate the high costs of defensive medicine and medical malpractice premiums, or allow easy sharing of critical information among the multitudes of hospital-specific electronic medical records used in Oregon.
And perhaps the biggest challenge left unaddressed by a single-payer plan is long-term care, a multibillion dollar problem that affects the lives of almost every family in Oregon (and noted in a recent Bulletin editorial). No health care system in the world blends medical care with long-term care, reflecting the myriad of complexities in each. Oregon should not attempt to be the first with that experiment.
Single payer solves only one of many dysfunctions in Oregon’s health care system. But that one benefit can’t be found in any other health care financing proposal: better care to more people for less money. No one should consider single payer as the final step in health care reform. Instead, single payer should be the essential first step in getting affordable health care to the Oregon families that need it. That means all of us.
Dr. Samuel Metz is a Portland physician. He served on the Legislature’s 2019 SB 770 Universal Health Care task force and 2017 Universal Access to Health Care work group. He is vice-president of Oregon Physicians for a National Health Program.
