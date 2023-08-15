Samuel Metz

One jaded applicant to a dating site gave colleagues this advice: “New York Super Fudge Chunk ice cream relieves a lot of sins…but not all of them.”

So, too, with a single-payer plan and the many sins of Oregon’s health care system. Although sometimes touted as an all-purpose cure-all for Oregon’s health care failures, single payer achieves only one goal, leaving the remaining health care woes untouched. But don’t denigrate this major achievement: better care to more people for less money. In fact, a single-payer plan, by using one risk pool, one benefit schedule and one network, offers Oregon unprecedented tools to address our many other significant problems.

Dr. Samuel Metz is a Portland physician. He served on the Legislature’s 2019 SB 770 Universal Health Care task force and 2017 Universal Access to Health Care work group. He is vice-president of Oregon Physicians for a National Health Program.

