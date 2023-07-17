Each morning, hundreds of unhoused adults and children begin their day on the margins of our communities. They face a daunting task to secure food for the day, sanitation, health care, and transportation for shopping, social services, and school. In an area with scarce and expensive housing, a tent or older RV might be the only housing they can afford, but it’s not legal to park in town. When each day is a struggle to survive, hope for a better future fades.
Dozens of volunteers and service providers help to keep hope alive. They deliver socks, meals and medical services, and, when available, access to scarce shelter and housing resources. They help bridge the gap between those experiencing homelessness and our housed community.
Now the Deschutes County Sheriff is proposing to push houseless people even farther from towns and services. On June 7, he told the county commissioners about calls for law enforcement and fires on land where houseless people live. He proposed a code change that bars camping within one mile of a residential property or an urban growth boundary, and limits people’s stay to two weeks.
The sheriff presents the code as a “tool” to guide people to services and treatment. But many view it as a tool to drive houseless people from our communities, or out of sight.
Recent sweeps and enforcement have not made the unhoused go away. Eighty percent were our neighbors at the time they became homeless. Some will disperse further into the junipers, where services, sanitation, and basic life needs will be harder to access. Many will move into our cities and show up in neighborhoods as they seek a safe place to exist.
We oppose the sheriff’s proposed code because:
• Banning camping by unhoused individuals does not solve homelessness; it merely relocates it.
• The ordinance was created without input from county staff, city leaders or service providers. It undermines the work of community partners by scattering unhoused individuals and making services more difficult to deliver.
• The county will draw a lawsuit and spend taxpayer dollars to defend the ordinance. A ban on all county property likely runs afoul of the federal Martin versus Boise decision. It states that municipal ordinances that criminalize sleeping, sitting, or lying in all public spaces, when no alternative sleeping space is available, violate the Eighth Amendment.
• To ban living on county property when there is no safe, legal, and appropriate alternative would violate House Bill 3115, which went into effect on July 1. While local governments may restrict the time, place and manner of unauthorized camping, the plans must be “objectively reasonable” for unhoused individuals and the community. See tinyurl.com/ORcitieshomeless.
There are alternatives to the sheriff’s plan. In Redmond, volunteers, churches, civic organizations, and service providers are working with businesses and city and county staff to aid those living in homeless encampments east of Highway 97. This includes cleanups along NE 17th Street, expanded safe parking opportunities, a proposed affordable RV park, and work to open Oasis Village (a tiny home community) in January 2024.
We believe this cooperative work in Redmond can serve as a model for Deschutes County and its cities. For decades, we ignored the growing homelessness in our community. It will take time for the work we are currently doing to bear fruit.
We ask the commissioners to reject the proposed changes to the camping code, and instead, work in partnership with homeless service providers toward lasting solutions.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
James Cook coordinates efforts for the homeless in Redmond. Rick Russell is pastor of the Mountain View Church in Redmond. Denise Holley is a Redmond resident.
Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to halt zoning changes to try to protect mule deer and their migratory paths. Commissioner Phil Chang did not. DeBone and Adair oppose the idea of more rules limiting what people could do on their property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.