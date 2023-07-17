Sweeps

A car drives by on NE Scott Street, not far from a homeless encampment near U.S. Highway 97 and Colorado Avenue in Bend.

Each morning, hundreds of unhoused adults and children begin their day on the margins of our communities. They face a daunting task to secure food for the day, sanitation, health care, and transportation for shopping, social services, and school. In an area with scarce and expensive housing, a tent or older RV might be the only housing they can afford, but it’s not legal to park in town. When each day is a struggle to survive, hope for a better future fades.

Dozens of volunteers and service providers help to keep hope alive. They deliver socks, meals and medical services, and, when available, access to scarce shelter and housing resources. They help bridge the gap between those experiencing homelessness and our housed community.

James Cook coordinates efforts for the homeless in Redmond. Rick Russell is pastor of the Mountain View Church in Redmond. Denise Holley is a Redmond resident.

