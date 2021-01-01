Do you believe in God? It’s a question I’ve grappled with for a long time. It’s a question that comes up during life’s toughest moments—I’m sure millions, if not billions, of people have asked it during 2020 (I know I have). It’s a question that also arises when happiness seems to surround you — coming out of the depths of a pandemic, people are likely to wonder why they were so lucky to survive or to have a loved one pull through. It’s a question that I presumed most Oregonians would answer negatively; after all, since I was little and growing up in Beaverton, I’ve seen variants of articles with headlines like “Portland — the least churched city in the least church state.”
God, though, is much more prevalent in the hearts and minds of Oregonians than believed by pundits, at least according to a Pew poll. Belief in God — whomever, whatever, wherever God may be — is shared by 83 % of Oregonians. Sure, it’s not the highest percentage (96 %, Alabama), but what else can you say is true of 83 % of Oregonians? A majority of Oregonians , 57 % , absolutely believe in God. Again, can you think of another question that would yield such a robust majority?
It’s true that believing in God is distinct from being religious and attending church, but the headlines usually fail to make that clear. Instead, it’s easier to paint a picture of Oregon as some place where faith exists only in statistics and the closest thing to church occurs when Oregonians get their first cup of coffee. It’s a sensational stereotype that sells; but, it’s also still a stereotype. Seventy percent of Oregonians regard religion as “very important” or “somewhat important” to their life. When this information is analyzed in conjunction with the percentage of Oregonians that believe in God, it becomes obvious that faith and religion are much more widespread here then we’ve been led to believe.
Beyond dispelling headlines and sentiments that Oregonians are a bunch of atheists, this information can serve a meaningful purpose for forging new connections in the state. Where there’s a belief in God, there’s usually a recognition that we’re all just a small part of a much larger universe. And, at least according to the three largest religious traditions in the state (Christianity, Judiasm and Islam), there’s usually an acknowledgment of an obligation to love they neighbor, or some variant.
Sadly, the pains that have pushed us to prayer in 2020, will not immediately now that we’re in a new year. From the tolls of the pandemic to the turmoil in our politics, there are still a litany of reasons why we feel the urge to retreat into our narrowest bubbles and to assume the worst of those that don’t share our party affiliation, ZIP code or background. Overcoming that urge means finding other reasons to treat one another with love, respect and tolerance. Perhaps one of those reasons is the fact that most of us believe that there’s someone or something much larger than us.
I know that Oregon will not suddenly become the most churched state; I’m not saying it should. I’m saying that we can choose to focus on the things that unite, rather than divide, us. A shared belief as God can be a powerful reason to take a more community-oriented mindset to problem solving, to think more about the long run and to simply love thy neighbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.