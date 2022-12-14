Guest Column
The decision by several Central Oregon County Sheriff’s Offices to deprioritize Measure 114 enforcement exposes an important fact and a bigger problem. The fact is there are too many statutes requiring law agency action. The problem is the sheriff’s office operates without specific citizen input and oversight and can and does decide its own priorities.

Let’s be fair. There are high expectations for law enforcement agencies. Police, deputies, and troopers are overwhelmed by the number of laws, statutes, and regulations they are required to enforce. They are figuratively handcuffed by budget and manpower constraints. The call by some to defund them exacerbates the problem. If they are to perform their duties, they must be appropriately funded and staffed.

William Barron lives in Bend.

Mr. Barron might want to get an update on civic process. Oregon’s Sheriff’s are elected officials, elected by a vote of the people within their respective county. The accountability for Sheriff’s, like any elected official, is at the voting booth.

