The decision by several Central Oregon County Sheriff’s Offices to deprioritize Measure 114 enforcement exposes an important fact and a bigger problem. The fact is there are too many statutes requiring law agency action. The problem is the sheriff’s office operates without specific citizen input and oversight and can and does decide its own priorities.
Let’s be fair. There are high expectations for law enforcement agencies. Police, deputies, and troopers are overwhelmed by the number of laws, statutes, and regulations they are required to enforce. They are figuratively handcuffed by budget and manpower constraints. The call by some to defund them exacerbates the problem. If they are to perform their duties, they must be appropriately funded and staffed.
The county sheriff’s offices are autonomous and there is no specific process for citizen oversight. Their priority setting can therefore be seen as politically motivated rather than driven by public safety. It does not help that these county sheriffs publicly denounced and campaigned against Measure 114. Deeming the approved measure a non-priority should not have come as a surprise. The stated justification is funding and manpower. It is a bit disingenuous to claim lack of funding while expecting legal defense and settlements associated with harassment claims which have plagued the Deschutes Sheriff’s office in recent years. It is hard to get past the possible political bias in the decision making. With this backdrop, it doesn’t seem appropriate for the sheriff’s office, in apparent isolation, to determine their own priorities. At a minimum, there should be reasonable input from the elected officials of the state, county and cities for this process.
This isn’t about Measure 114. It doesn’t matter how you feel or voted on it or any other specific piece of legislation or standing law. This is about ensuring those responsible for enforcing the law understand and follow the priorities established by the public. Similar to the military, our local law agencies should be accountable to and take direction from the citizens’ representatives. An armed unrestricted group, having their inherent power, can easily become rogue, uncontrolled and dangerous.
Laws cannot be enforced on an equal basis. We shouldn’t expect them to be. There should be a transparent process for citizen involvement in determining their priority and expected follow-through. The community needs to work in concert with all law enforcement. Our representatives can help relieve their burden by reviewing, purging, or sunsetting outdated, obsolete, and redundant existing laws. They, in kind, need to respect our direction. Let’s be clear, given finite assets, enforcement priorities must be made. But by whom? The state, county and cities all face significant issues. Anyone bemoaning the lack of priority for their individual preference isn’t beneficial. A specific method to establish priorities and determine funding is needed. Agency follow through on those priorities should be expected. After priorities and budgets are set, if the sheriff is unwilling to follow them there should be a recall.
As to Measure 114, presuming it leaps the legal hurdles, it will be state law. A majority of the state’s citizens voted for it to be enacted. Regulations for its implementation should address funding as well as spread the burden of administration across law enforcement and the business sector. These groups can be held accountable for the Measure’s enforcement. We need to be creative not reactionary, and we need oversight.
Mr. Barron might want to get an update on civic process. Oregon’s Sheriff’s are elected officials, elected by a vote of the people within their respective county. The accountability for Sheriff’s, like any elected official, is at the voting booth.
