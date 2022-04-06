On March 31, probably about 200 local folks attended a lecture by Dr. Michael Mann on climate change. He has too many credits to list but here are a few.
He is the director of the Earth Science Center at Pennsylvania State University. He was one of the lead authors of the “Observed Climate Variability and Change” chapter of the 2001 Third Scientific Assessment by the International Panel on Climate Change, which earned a Nobel Prize. To the point, he has been instrumental in designing the collection of data and statistical methodology to reliably determine whether a particular weather event is result of natural variation or human-caused climate change.
In his talk, Dr. Mann made, to my mind, two valuable points. The first is that climate change is upon us. The most extreme weather events of the last several years are due to human-caused climate change. As a result, we are facing many tipping points that can make permanent changes in the system. To illustrate, one of these tipping points is warming temperatures melting ice sheets ever faster, which raises sea levels. Another is melting permafrost that will release huge amounts of carbon into the atmosphere. The reason they are tipping points is that both create their own feedback loops.
The second point made by Dr. Mann is that the fossil fuel industry has given up denying climate change in the face of the facts but has pivoted instead to delaying. One example is that the American Petroleum Association announced support of a carbon price only with the assumption that it would not pass.
With sky-high gasoline prices, these companies are presently making lots of money, but moving toward a carbon-free economy is not on their agenda. Fortune magazine reports that “as big oil companies funnel cash back to investors and strengthen their balance sheets, they are taking their foot off the gas on green investment.”
And they are doing all this while they’re collecting American tax dollars as subsidies. Yale Environment 360 says $5.9 trillion of direct and indirect subsidies flowed to oil and gas companies worldwide in 2020. A further quote from Yale: “Just five countries — China, the United States, Russia, India, and Japan — account for two-thirds of subsidies globally. All five countries belong to the G20, which in 2009 agreed to phase out ‘inefficient’ fossil fuel subsidies over the medium term.”
What are we waiting for? The two most important elements of reducing carbon emissions are just waiting in the Congress. A carbon price proposal still sits in the Finance Committee in the Senate and is among several bills in the House awaiting a vote. A fossil fuel subsidy reduction bill (S 2118) lies in the Senate and Earl Blumenauer has one in the House (HR 2184).
A third point is found in Dr. Mann’s new book “The New Climate War.” In it, he finds that “opposition to key policy measures is now coming not just from the right … but from the left too.” The reasons vary but include social equity, a distrust of the economy and economic actors generally and the fear that giant corporations will evade the rules of such policies as a carbon price.
But these feelings are hardly justifiable.
On the first point, a carbon price in particular distributes revenue directly to lower-income households, leveling the equity concerns. Plus, who suffers the most from tornadoes, flooding and polluted air if not (quoting Dr. Mann) “those with the least wealth … and resilience. So simply acting on the climate crisis is acting to alleviate social injustice.”
On the other points, a carbon price is designed to collect revenue precisely on the amount of carbon as it issues from wells and mines, making corporate avoidance well-nigh impossible.
Nevertheless, this misunderstanding may explain what I feel is a general malaise among even liberal voters about climate change. We’re not shocked by the destruction of fires, mudslides, flooding and storms. We’re not overwhelmed by the cost of rebuilding totaling some $145 billion in the U.S. alone in 2021, according to Financial Times.
Then there is the incredible and virtually incalculable price of so-called mitigation, like raising bridges (how high?), moving buildings (how far?) to avoid damage (for how long?). We have already watched people fleeing fire, struggling in water, being buried alive and we’re not even afraid. We’re not up in arms; we’re not calling our senators and representatives. Is the movie “Don’t Look Up” really our future?
