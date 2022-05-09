Rep. Kurt Schrader takes pride in protecting the American pharmaceutical industry. He is right to do so, of course. America needs pharmaceutical manufacturers.
However, Rep. Schrader betrays the needs of Medicare patients who can’t afford their essential medications. In television advertising and his recent letter to the editor, he credits himself with personally reducing Medicare costs. That is wrong. His critical committee vote against Congress’ attempt to finally allow Medicare price negotiation makes his advertising false, misleading, and unfair to Medicare patients who lack medications because they can’t afford them.
I composed an open letter to Rep. Schrader requesting that he stop false advertisements. It was co-signed by 56 of my medical colleagues in Oregon, including 15 in Rep. Schrader’s district. We are nurses, physicians, counselors, midwives, physician assistants, and medical educators. We are incensed at his deception.
Rep. Schrader’s September vote in the U.S. House Energy and Commerce committee destroyed any chance that Medicare could negotiate outpatient medication prices. He defended this destructive vote in a letter to Speaker Pelosi claiming that high Medicare drug prices finance new cancer therapies. That is wrong. The Congressional Budget Office estimated American drug companies spend five times as much on executive salaries, stock buybacks, marketing, lobbying, and profit as they do on drug research. He cannot honestly claim that Americans must pay high drug prices because drug research depends on them.
Because Rep. Schrader protects drug companies, Medicare is the only insurance plan forbidden by law from negotiating drug prices. Thus Medicare patients pay more for prescription drugs than almost any insured patient in the country. Not surprisingly, this massive overpayment of tax dollars to drug companies means Americans, both seniors and others, pay three times as much for prescription medications as patients in other industrialized nations.
Rep. Schrader excuses his committee vote against Medicare negotiation because he subsequently voted in favor of the much more complex Build Back Better legislation – which provided for negotiation of certain in-hospital medications, notably cancer drugs. We find this argument inconsistent and hollow.
The greatest challenges facing Medicare patients today are not untreatable cancers, but buying everyday drugs needed right now to stay alive and well. Half of Medicare patients with serious illness report extreme hardship paying medical bills. The single biggest factor in that hardship is the cost of prescription medications, not hospital expenses. Rep. Schrader does not address those challenges.
The Congressional Budget Office confirms that Medicare patients could afford more of their outpatient medications if Medicare negotiated prices. Rep. Schrader’s committee vote against negotiation means too many Oregonians on Medicare cannot afford medications that keep them out of the hospital.
Rep. Schrader is correct about one subject: America needs a vibrant pharmaceutical industry to generate new, cutting edge drugs. But he is not correct that it is the responsibility of Medicare patients or American taxpayers to subsidize that industry. Instead, it is the responsibility of Rep. Schrader to protect the interests of the seniors who depend upon Medicare to stay alive and who depend upon Rep. Schrader to defend their interests.
Rep. Schrader, be true to your constituents who need your help, not to the pharmaceutical industry that does not. Take down your ads.
