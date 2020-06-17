For the past several months, our lives have been turned upside-down by the novel coronavirus and efforts to contain it. While Oregon has thankfully been successful in flattening the curve so far, we have not been immune to the disruption to our economy and our lives; nor are we immune to a potential larger wave of illness to come, if we prematurely relax too many guidelines.
But we must weigh the risks and benefits of each measure. Too little attention has been paid to the negative consequences of school closures, and kids are being asked to bear a disproportionate share of the burden of controlling COVID-19.
When schools were initially closed in March, there was good reason to believe such closures were a necessary part of containing the spread of COVID-19, as would be true with many other infections (notably influenza).
However, there is increasing evidence that school closures have a comparatively small impact on the spread of COVID-19.
Using data from February to April of this year, less than 2% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have occurred in children, and while actual numbers may be higher due to testing limitations, part of the reason for lower rates of testing is that children rarely experience severe illness from this virus.
Data so far also do not support the idea that asymptomatic spread from children is a significant cause of COVID-19 outbreaks overall. Multiple European countries with much larger outbreaks than Oregon’s have now successfully reopened schools without any significant increase in infections.
Taiwan was able to control its outbreak without any school closures, and modeling suggests the transmission in schoolchildren there was very low, R0 < 1.
At the same time, the harm to children of long-term lack of regular schooling is significant. Educators are already expecting as much as 9-12 months of learning loss when children return to school in the fall.
Perhaps even more concerning are the ways that a lack of access to school compromises children’s mental health, significantly increases rates of childhood hunger and, most heartbreakingly, leads to an increase in child abuse, with children hidden away from the very people who might ordinarily be in a position to witness and report suspicious behavior.
As a practicing pediatrician, I see many of these effects every day in my practice. Isolation from peers compounds the stress of kids who struggle to connect with learning resources without the face-to-face connection to their teachers. Some do not connect at all.
All of these problems are particularly acute for children living in poverty.
Opening schools does carry some increase in risk of spreading COVID to children, their families, and school employees. So does the phased reopening of many businesses and other aspects of daily life that we have already undertaken. But as a society, we tolerate that risk in order to allow people to resume their livelihoods.
Similarly, elective medical care has restarted, because measures to address chronic illness and engage in prevention can only be postponed a certain amount before the risk of delay is too great.
No one has suggested that these activities should not resume because some employees may be at higher risk. Similarly, schools must open, with measures like hand-washing and use of face masks to help limit the risk to students and employees, and possibly even moving some high-risk employees to different roles where needed.
Our state and our local schools owe it to children to find ways to provide full-time school, unless something significantly changes with this outbreak.
Ultimately, the risk of opening schools is substantially less than it is for many other activities that have already been allowed to resume, and the harm of keeping schools closed is much greater — long-term harm to children, and harm to our society as a whole.
