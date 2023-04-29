With the upcoming election, there’s much focus on schools and school boards. However, we have a much deeper problem. By nearly every meaningful measure, Oregon’s public school system is failing ... and it has been on a downhill slide for a long time. Recent reports, by the Oregon Department of Education, show only 30% of Oregon students are proficient in math and only 43% in English/Language Arts. Public school enrollment is falling. For example, Portland School District reports elementary school enrollment has declined by 17.3% since 2018-19. The state’s “solution?” Spend more money, point fingers and add more layers of bureaucratic regulation and oversight. But that approach has brought us to the current abysmal situation. The facts are parental input and local control have been cascading downward for over 30 years. It’s time for a change.
Along with poor academic results, many parents are deeply concerned about an increasing emphasis in public schools on social emotional learning, comprehensive sex education, same sex and gender issues, revisionist history, and “progressive” social viewpoints, especially in the early grades. Parents feel disconnected with what is being taught in the classroom and have no meaningful say in the matter. In addition, many families, especially low-income families, have few education options other than their residentially assigned public school.
Recent demographic losses indicate families with financial means are moving, often out of state, as indicated by Oregon’s population decline of 16,000 in 2022. Some parents are choosing to home school, but that takes at least one parent out of the workforce, meaning home schooling is costing the family several thousand dollars per month in lost wages. Families who can afford private schools may choose that route. However, home school and private school parents are still unfairly paying taxes to support the failing public school system. Private school opportunities are rarely available for the low-income and disadvantaged. This is inequitable at its core and is especially ironic, given our elected officials’ strident calls for equity.
The solution to improving educational results in Oregon is not more spending and more government control. The best option is to expand school choice options.
Education Freedom for Oregon is a grassroots nonprofit working to put two constitutional amendments on the 2024 ballot. If approved, these amendments would constitutionally protect a family’s ability to choose where and how their children are educated. This would provide the opportunity to access any public school that has room, or access Oregon education dollars to customize their children’s education.
For parents, the right to choose is obviously a complete win. For highly skilled educators who struggle with current restrictions and lack of empowerment, this is also a win. They would have an opportunity to create a learning environment they would enjoy — one in which both they and their students will thrive. For the community, this is also a complete win. Once funding starts to follow the child, the marketplace will create quality, affordable opportunities for all families. Competition will drive public school improvement.
Everyone wins ... except political power brokers, traditionalists and unelected bureaucrats with a vested interest in preserving the status quo, which, of course, is already a losing approach. All the rest of us win with school choice — especially our kids and grandkids. This should not be a partisan issue. Everyone should desire only the highest and best outcomes for our kids.
Here’s what you can do: Visit educationfreedomfororegon.com to learn more. Sign both petitions to get these measures on the 2024 ballot. Spread the word about bringing education solutions to Oregon. The future of our state, nation and world will be in the hands of our kids one day.
Let’s make sure they are equipped to handle the job.
Michael Sipe is a local business coach and a candidate for the Zone 6 seat on the Central Oregon Community College Board.
