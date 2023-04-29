Guest Column
With the upcoming election, there’s much focus on schools and school boards. However, we have a much deeper problem. By nearly every meaningful measure, Oregon’s public school system is failing ... and it has been on a downhill slide for a long time. Recent reports, by the Oregon Department of Education, show only 30% of Oregon students are proficient in math and only 43% in English/Language Arts. Public school enrollment is falling. For example, Portland School District reports elementary school enrollment has declined by 17.3% since 2018-19. The state’s “solution?” Spend more money, point fingers and add more layers of bureaucratic regulation and oversight. But that approach has brought us to the current abysmal situation. The facts are parental input and local control have been cascading downward for over 30 years. It’s time for a change.

Along with poor academic results, many parents are deeply concerned about an increasing emphasis in public schools on social emotional learning, comprehensive sex education, same sex and gender issues, revisionist history, and “progressive” social viewpoints, especially in the early grades. Parents feel disconnected with what is being taught in the classroom and have no meaningful say in the matter. In addition, many families, especially low-income families, have few education options other than their residentially assigned public school.

Michael Sipe is a local business coach and a candidate for the Zone 6 seat on the Central Oregon Community College Board.

