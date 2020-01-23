St. Charles Health System was hit by a staggering $26 million lawsuit in late December (“St. Charles subject of $26M wrongful death suit, December 30, 2019). The suit alleges the hospital and its doctors made critical errors that led to the preventable death of a 32-year old mother who left behind a grieving husband and two toddlers. The hospital has not commented publicly on the lawsuit. A protracted fight between the hospital, the family and their lawyers is likely forthcoming.
When something goes wrong in a hospital or nursing home, patients and families want information, empathy and accountability. Interestingly, many families can forgive medical errors — even fatal errors — if a genuine apology that makes amends (financial and otherwise) is provided. However, too many physicians and nurses have been told by insurers and their lawyers to literally run away and hide when a patient is injured or dies to protect against litigation. Ironically, this deny and defend approach angers families and actually pushes them to file lawsuits.
Contrary to popular culture, medical malpractice lawsuits are not “lottery tickets.” Most medical malpractice cases typically require three to five years to resolve, and they are an emotionally grueling affair for families as well as physicians. There are no winners. We know …we lost family members to medical errors and had to endure medical malpractice lawsuits.
We believe there is a better way for hospitals, physicians and patients and families to address unexpected deaths and injuries. There can be communication, empathy, resolution and patient safety improvements following bad medical outcomes without protracted legal battles. We call this approach “Sorry Works!”
With Sorry Works, hospitals and nursing homes train their staff to run towards problems with empathy and communication. Doctors and nurses need to communicate, empathize and promise to fairly review incidents without prematurely admitting fault or blaming colleagues or patients. Events must be quickly reviewed, and if medical errors are found then the hospital (or nursing home) should apologize and admit fault, explain what happened and how it will be prevented in the future, and discuss the financial and emotional needs of the patient or family.
Consumers can receive fair and just settlements — including money — without lawsuits. Cases can be resolved in months and sometimes weeks. Learning and healing can happen much more quickly.
The novel Sorry Works! approach has significantly reduced lawsuits while increasing patient safety within hospitals and nursing homes across the United States. There is a growing body of scholarly literature that has reviewed and verified the claims data from health care organizations that have implemented this honest approach. Sorry does work.
Oregon adopted a statewide “early discussion and resolution program” in 2014 to encourage doctors and families to talk and work together after something goes wrong. Since inception, 195 cases have gone through this program and less than 5% of these cases have resulted in litigation. The program is working, but more can be done, including the Oregon Legislature removing the sunset provision on this program. More Oregon doctors and nurses need to be taught how to communicate with patients and families after something goes wrong, and they need support from their institutions.
The legal community also needs to be trained on Sorry Works! Many people believe plaintiffs lawyers are the problem, (and sometimes they are); however, defense lawyers who represent doctors, hospitals, and insurers and bill on an hourly basis can be even more problematic.
The longer a case runs, the more money the defense bar earns (while families and physicians suffer).
Hospitals, nursing homes, and insurers must hire defense lawyers who encourage transparency and proactive problem solving behaviors when something goes wrong.
It’s not easy to talk with angry patients and grieving families, but communication and empathy beats litigation any day of the week.
