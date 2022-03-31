As a Bend resident and local business owner, I was disturbed to learn that the Deschutes National Forest has sold, and has begun logging, some of the only remaining mature ponderosa pines in the popular Phil’s Trail area. I fear by the time this goes to print they may have already been cut down. This runs contrary to all of the science that shows these big trees have far more value in the fight against climate change if left standing.
At Worthy Brewing, we believe in the power of Oregon’s forests to combat climate change. That’s why we established Operation Appleseed in November 2019 with an ambitious yet achievable goal: to help restore Oregon’s damaged forests and mitigate climate change by planting 1 million trees in three years. Sadly, in the same forest in which we are planting new trees, our partners at the U.S. Forest Service are now giving the green light to cut down our best and brightest hope for a healthy forest.
Planting new trees isn’t the only or best solution: According to a study from Oregon State University, protecting mature trees is one of the most impactful things we can do in Oregon to slow the pace of climate change. Our forests are capable of absorbing vast amounts of carbon and then store it for centuries. Ponderosa pines can grow to 600 years old if spared from the chain saws. For too long, the climate discussion has been dominated by the debate between smokestacks and solar panels. Meanwhile we have solutions that don’t cost a thing — like leaving our remaining large trees standing.
The logging plan, called the “West Bend Project”, was supposed to be about fire risk reduction, yet these big old pines are some of the most fire resistant trees left in the forest. Some of these trees are 126 years old, meaning they have survived every fire since 1896! Big trees have thicker bark that makes them less flammable than small trees. Any kid who’s ever started a campfire knows you don’t start the fire with big logs, you start with the little kindling because it burns easier. Just as everyone in the logging industry knows the money is in the bigger trees.
The mature trees that are planned to be cut are right along a beautiful stretch of the Pine Drops trail in the Phil’s trail network. All the Bend residents I know would much rather ride or hike through a shady, resplendent forest than a dusty, wind-dried, sun baked stump field. In addition to their beauty, older trees provide some of the best wildlife habitat. With so much of our older forests having already been logged over the past century, many at-risk animals can’t afford to see more of their habitat fall.
I have asked the USFS and our city and county leaders to hit the pause button. New research has come to light since the plan was launched in 2011. Cutting down these mature trees is not likely to suppress wildfire, and it certainly won’t promote a healthy forest ecology. We need a transparent process where the science and the public can discuss what’s best for these trees, the forest, our Bend culture, and our ability to drastically reduce carbon emissions by 2030 and 2050. Sadly, as of this writing, if our elected stewards know the details, they’re not sharing.
If we move forward rashly and defer the fate of these beautiful trees in the hands of a private logging contractor, while the science shows that cutting them down actually increases the fire risk and contributes to global warming, then that barren 10-acre lot will serve as a daily and depressing reminder that we could have done the right thing but chose in our haste to do the demonstrably wrong thing.
Let’s protect the mature forests we have left so that future generations of Central Oregonians are able to hike, trail run and bike through these beautiful giants the way we’ve been fortunate enough to. Let’s do our part to help curb climate change and support native wildlife — and all that world renown fresh water for brewing world class beers! I implore the Forest Service to protect the mature trees on all of the public lands it manages, starting here in Bend’s backyard.
A century from now, will future generations look back and say we protected too much old-growth, or that we didn’t do enough?
Like the Lorax warned, “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”
