When you look towards the Three Sisters from nearly anywhere in Central Oregon, you’ll see the green forested foothills that run up to the base of the mountains. This is Skyline Forest. It is an expansive landscape covering 50 square miles west of Bend and Sisters. Nearly a dozen seasonal streams and tributaries flow through this forest, eventually bringing Bend and Sisters their drinking water. These foothills also provide critical habitat for mule deer and elk, who rely on them for overwintering habitat.
Skyline Forest is nearly surrounded by National Forest and, given its vast size and a history of public access granted by private owners, has become a beloved locale for outdoor recreation.
For this reason, many people assume that Skyline Forest is public land. Yet, this private property is currently for sale for $127 million. If we want to ensure Skyline Forest remains a cherished piece of our landscape and does not fall prey to large-scale luxury development, the time to act is now.
Even though this property has changed hands several times over the years — and is currently owned by an international investment company — the area has been left intact and has not been developed.
With the property again on the market, that could all change at a moment’s notice. This current price tag hinges on large-scale, luxury development plans for the area, which would be the worst outcome for our community.
Any prospective developer should know they will face a tough path in developing Skyline Forest. First, Central Oregon has seen several fires burn through this landscape in recent years. Knowing what we know about a future with wildfire, Skyline Forest is an unsafe and unwise place for development. Second, Oregon’s land use laws were designed to limit sprawling development into our forest lands, open spaces, and wildlife habitat. Third, this kind of development is wildly out of step with what our community values about this place and the benefits it provides all of us.
According to a 2022 poll from Public Policy Polling, 76% of Central Oregonians supported conserving Skyline Forest for wildlife habitat, water quality, wildfire safety and recreation. This is as astounding as it is definitive. We are ready to come to the table with the current seller to find a fair price that puts our community’s long-term vision, health, and safety at the center of this forest’s future.
What is that vision? A decade from now, Skyline Forest is a healthy, intact landscape that Central Oregonians care for and enjoy. It is on its way to becoming a mature forest that is more resistant to wildfire and the effects of drought. Herds of mule deer move into the landscape each winter, and flocks of songbirds wing through the Ponderosa pines in the spring. Locals and visitors know where best to wildlife watch, bike, or hike and respect the areas and trails best suited for their favorite activity. Our Central Oregon communities are safer and more fire-resilient because the forest has been proactively and thoughtfully managed to reduce fire risk. Our breathtaking views of the Cascades and their forested foothills remain.
Let’s make this vision a reality. It’s time we go ‘all in’ to protect Skyline Forest once and for all. That’s why LandWatch and other groups are bringing the community together to “Save Skyline Forest” and build on the grassroots and local efforts that have long sought to conserve this area.
If you are ready to help shape a brighter, safer, healthier future for our backyard forest, the time is now. Join us to help protect this special place forever at SaveSkylineForest.org.
