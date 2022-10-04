Guest Column
The cougar lifted its head from its kill, and we locked eyes. It took a step forward. I took a step back.

The location was Skyline Forest, a vast tract of undeveloped forest just a few miles northwest of Bend. At 33,000 acres, it is one of the largest privately owned contiguous forest parcels in the west. Situated between Tumalo and Whychus creeks, this land is critical habitat for a wide variety of wildlife. Far-ranging animals such as cougars, mule deer, elk, and raptors all require large tracts of wilderness habitat, and I regularly see all of these first-hand during my near-daily exploration of abandoned logging roads and trails in the area.

Robin Budd lives in Bend.

