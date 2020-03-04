Despite reports to the contrary, rural Oregonians fully understand SB 1530, the climate bill. That’s why we vehemently oppose it.
Farmers and ranchers have done our own homework on cap-and-trade. That’s why we asked our legislators to oppose it. Those who heard us aren’t in Salem right now. And for that, we’re thankful.
While it’s true that SB 1530 includes some minor concessions, rural families will ultimately bear the brunt of the financial impact. SB 1530 will increase the cost of fuel, natural gas, and propane, all things we need to live and work in rural areas. There is no relief for rural Oregonians who rely on propane. We expect those costs increase by up to $.16/gallon in the first year. There is the promise of potential rate relief for businesses who rely on natural gas, but who can expect to see rate increases of 15-17% by 2030. On my family farm, the cost increase from SB 1530 would be over $30,000 in the first years of the program. According to Oregon’s nonpartisan Legislative Revenue Office, fuel costs will go up $0.22/gallon in the first year in the program’s first region and increase every year until 2050.
Some Eastern Oregon counties are nominally exempt, but distribution networks and other market forces may render that exemption meaningless. At the same time, two-thirds of farm and ranch families live in the Willamette Valley; they and many more in parts of rural Western Oregon will lose their exemption after 2025. And we question whether they are truly exempt before 2025.
The rationale of SB 1530 is that government increases the cost of fossil fuels to disincentivize their use. However, there are no alternative energy tractors available today. There are no electric trucks to move our products to your local store. A “disincentive” where there is no alternative is just a tax.
Oregon should be proud of over a decade of declining greenhouse emissions. Every study we’ve seen shows agriculture is already reducing its carbon footprint. We’re doing our part.
Oregon contributes just 1% of the total carbon dioxide emissions in the United States -- and 1/10th of 1% of the total worldwide. Even if Oregon struggled down to 0 emissions, it simply would not make a difference. And at what cost to our farm and ranch families?
SB 1530’s carbon impact is vague, diffuse, and uncertain. The negative impacts on Oregon’s farming, ranching, and rural families are measurable, immediate, and destructive to a way of life already under siege by market conditions and a torrent of new expensive regulatory costs already imposed by this legislature.
We cannot get excited about the opportunity to compete with parks, public lands, and forestry for a share of 25% from this program slated for the broad category “natural and working lands.” It is also hard to muster enthusiasm for a bill with no measurable benefit to the climate.
County Commissions in 28 of 36 Oregon counties have opposed SB 1530. Farmers and ranchers can think for themselves. The argument that “rural Oregon just doesn’t understand how wonderful this bill would be for them” is exactly the kind of ignorant condescension that fuels the frustration of hundreds of thousands of rural voices that are being ignored as this bill is ram-rodded through.
We know exactly what SB 1530 will do to us, our families, our rural communities, and our way of life. That’s why we strongly oppose it.
