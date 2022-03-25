We are frittering away our democracy while Ukrainians die for theirs.
“All men are created equal” remains the north star of political inspiration for people around the world. Though imperfect in its initial implementation, it is the promise which here inspired former enslaved people and women to gain voting equality.
Yet still one political party chips away at this promise of equality. They discourage and suppress the voting rights of fellow citizens and block every effort to guarantee those rights. Worse that party is even willing to conspire, encourage, or excuse the use of Putin-light bullying tactics to subvert our democracy as happened when our Capital was stormed on Jan. 6, 2021.
While Ukrainians are dying for their democracy, we are frittering away our promise to ourselves.
The choice before us is historical and global. Will we have rule by ballot or bully.
This choice is clearly framed in Ukraine today where Ukrainians are dying and remain willing to die to protect their choice of liberal democracy over a dictatorship enforced by bombs, tanks, occupying armies, and secret police.
The two pillars of “liberal democracy” are majority rule and guaranteed individual and minority rights to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness”. The tripod of democratic principles which implement majority rule are equal access to the ballot, a fair count, and peaceful transfer of power. All of these foundations of democracy are under threat today, here and in Ukraine.
It is not Ukraine’s military power or economic might which threatened Mr. Putin. It is the Ukrainian commitment to their political and personal freedom. His paranoid level of fear and atrocious actions evidence the profoundness and power of these ideas and their threat to his dictatorial, autocratic bent.
Though under threat, people around the world yearn to be equal at the ballot box and seek the personal freedoms guaranteed by liberal democracy. We should steadfastly be on their side as they are inspired by our ideas and ideals.
That however raises the ultimate questions before us as Americans. Are we the “shining city on the hill” to which the world should aspire? Are we living up to our own ideas and ideals sufficiently to be that aspirational north star or are we sliding into a valley of despair succumbing to our own worst instincts of greed and selfishness by being willing to suppress and bully our neighbors to grab and maintain power?
Before us lie these simple questions,” Who are we and who do we want to be?”
Answering these questions and acting on our answers is not only necessary to define and protect the soul of our nation but is also necessary fuel the beacon of hope our best ideas have been to the world. All humanity seeks that freedom from fear and those guarantees of the right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
It is time for us to strategically focus on this foundational issue. How do we perfect the promise of our forefathers? Though there are many, many pressing issues from climate change to public health, without functioning democracy we are powerless to address them. So how do we form a more perfect union not only for our selves but for the entire world? How do we remain a leader among equals to strive toward guaranteeing the dignity of all mankind?
What can you do? While strategic military and diplomatic actions are beyond most of our understanding and capacity, there is much we can do. We can all vote based on our best judgment. We can encourage and assist someone else to vote. We can speak up and stand up for our democracy in all venues where it is challenged by intentional or uninformed threats. We can ask ourselves every day what can I do to protect and enhance the invaluable democratic legacy that we are all created equal. We can love and respect each other.
