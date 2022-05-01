I request your vote for Bend Park & Recreation Board Position 4. I care deeply about our parks, trails and recreation programs. As a board member, I would look forward to being more deeply engaged in all aspects of the district’s programs, and hope to make a significant contribution to the district and my community.
My priorities would be:
- Recovery from COVID-19-related program suspensions and closures.
- Completing river trails and expanding Bend’s trail network.
- Creating future parks in underserved neighborhoods.
- Maintaining the diversity of programs.
- Serving all population groups.
- Increasing native vegetation in parks.
- Installing fish passage through Mirror Pond dam.
I think community service is important and believe I can use my professional background in natural resources and volunteer experiences on several city of Bend committees to make significant contributions in parks and recreation management. I have been closely involved with many projects related to parks and trails over the last 19 years, starting as liaison with Bend Park & Recreation when a board member of the Orchard District Neighborhood Association for 10 years.
In Bend, I:
- Am a regular advocate for parks, trails, facilities and recreation programs and make periodic public comments at Bend Park and Recreation Board meetings.
- As the principal proponent, worked with District staff for three years to find a property for a neighborhood park for the community between Butler Market Road and the canal, with Canal Row Park the result.
- Advocated for and assisted with the acquisition and planning of three other parks: Orchard (with adjacent Latino residents as a member of the neighborhood association), Goodrich, and Miller Landing (financial contribution to its purchase).
- Served on a Park & Recreation District Citizen Advisory Committee.
- Worked 13 years with two school principals to maintain public access to Pilot Butte outside school hours, and have advocated with State Parks for rogue trail closures on the butte.
- Got a sidewalk around Marshall High ball field.
- Got Park & Recreation to improve the landscaping at the entrance to Juniper Park off Franklin to better keep headlights out of living room windows across the street.
- Pull noxious weeds in parks.
- Assisted with adaptive recreation for people with disabilities.
- Have benefited from district classes and membership at Juniper Swim & Fitness.
Prior to coming to Bend, I coached youth soccer for seven years in Minnesota.
Further, I have dedicated my time and expertise to our community in other ways. I have served on several city committees including Urban Growth Boundary Expansion, Urban Renewal Advisory Board, Metropolitan Planning Organization (transportation) and Historic Landmarks Commission. I am on the Soil & Water Conservation District Board. I oversaw recreation programs as a manager with the U.S. Forest Service and assisted with youth environmental education. I served on a Minnesota city’s recreation committee. I volunteer at the Tower Theatre and have been involved with the Deschutes Land Trust, East Cascades Audubon Society and Habitat for Humanity.
I worked 39 years for the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in seven states as a forester, ecologist, wildlife biologist, and manager. In addition, I completed assignments in seven countries. I have master’s and bachelor’s degrees in Natural Resources from the University of Idaho and U.C. Berkeley. I immigrated with my family from India when I was 13.
I think we have a great Park & Recreation District. I would like the opportunity to continue to contribute more directly as a board member. I am endorsed by the Oregon League of Conservation Voters and Central Oregon Labor Chapter.
See me on Facebook: tinyurl.com/RobinVoraforBend. Vote for Robin Vora for Bend Park & Recreation, Position 4.
