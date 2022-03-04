After greater than two years, COVID-19 is finally waning. As we know, it has been a challenging time. Sadly, almost 1,000,000 Americans have lost their lives with COVID-19 (www.covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker, accessed Feb. 28). In Deschutes county, as of Feb. 25, there have been in excess of 45 thousand cases of COVID-19 infection and a total of 244 deaths (www.deschutes.org.health, accessed Feb. 28). In addition to tremendous suffering and death, there have been disruptions to our economy, our schools, and our society.
Reflecting on the past two years, I wish to address the interface of communicable disease control and local politics. This November we will have important choices to make about candidates, including those for Deschutes County Commissioner Position #3. This retired infectious disease physician will be voting for Reverend Morgan Schmidt. Let me explain why.
Rev. Schmidt was, until recently, a pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Bend, a position she held for several years. In March 2020 she founded Pandemic Partners, a social media-based community that provides help to persons in need during the pandemic. I had the pleasure of meeting Rev. Schmidt and discussing among many topics COVID-19 and the need for science-based response by public health officials and political leaders. I am CERTAIN that Rev. Schmidt will take evidence-based, scientific approaches to public health problems. I left our meeting impressed by her intelligence, her compassion, and her sincere desire to help her community.
Now, by way of full disclosure, this Old White Man is a registered Republican and I am somewhat conservative regarding certain issues. Thus, I am sure there may be several topics that I might politely dispute with the good Reverend.
In contrast, her opponent, Patti Adair, has not reliably followed the guidance of communicable disease experts. Specifically, Deschutes county officials drafted an “order concerning restrictions on worship” without consulting the county’s own health director (OPB, May 28, 2020). Commissioner Adair was quoted as saying “This is a message for the governor that religion is important to a significant portion of Oregonians.” Well of course it is, but one’s religious faith and beliefs do NOT give one a God-given or a Constitutional right to knowingly or unknowingly transmit a communicable disease that will make many persons sick, that may result in hospitalizations, and possibly result in death(s).
There’s more! From The Bulletin, Dec. 4, 2020, “On the day the state put 25 counties in the extreme risk category for spreading COVID-19, a group of central Oregon policy makers sent a letter urging Governor Kate Brown to allow elementary students to return to in-person instruction. Their request comes at a time when the county’s chief health officer admitted that Deschutes county was in the pandemic deeper than it hoped to be.”
Ms. Adair has been quoted as saying “I know masks are a personal choice” (www.opb.org, accessed Jan. 19). Meh, not so much. To give her the benefit of the doubt, I emailed her, asking why her positions have been at variance with expert guidance, how she had come to her positions, and what where her references. When no reply came, I mailed her the letter. Still no reply. Crickets chirping. Rather impolite.
“A man’s got to know his limitations”, said Inspector Harry Callahan, played by Clint Eastwood, in the film “Magnum Force”. This applies also to politicians. Central Oregonians would be best served by leadership that knows when to ask for expert advice on public health. The weight of the evidence it shows that Ms. Adair does not value the recommendations of our hard-working public health professionals. This is troubling.
So, I give my full support to Morgan Schmidt and will vote for her on election day. I urge you strongly to do the same for a healthier, safer, and more compassionate central Oregon.
