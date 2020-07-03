This past week Mr. Garrett Andrews presented a story which reflects poorly on me as a human being and a professional instructor.
Since 1986, I have enjoyed a positive and productive relationship with Central Oregon. Former county commissioner Tom Throop supported this when he wrote, “I believe you have worked hard to be a positive spokesman for the Citizens in Support of the Troops, to build consensus for support in the community, and to reduce tensions and conflict in the community when it has arisen. …Thank you for the skills you bring to this important effort.” (Letter, Deschutes County Board of Commissioners, March 4, 1991.)
In early June I wrote an Immediate Intervention program in lieu of Mr. George Floyd being murdered in Minneapolis. It is now a registered product with the Verbal Judo Institute. It is not taught anywhere else in the country by any other instructor or by any other tactical communications consulting firm. Sheriff Shane Nelson engaged the institute to teach over 140 of your deputies. This critically needed and now mandated skill set meets House bill 4205’s requirements. “Immediate” changes police culture through directing, from the top down, how to “Step Up and Step In” upon discovering an illegal action occurring.
Officer to Officer Immediate Intervention training is not CIT, or crisis intervention training. Immediate Intervention encourages police officers to tear down the “Blue Wall of Silence” in their organizations. It provides guidance, direction and techniques in how to do that. Our program was too late to save Mr. Floyd’s life. But it can and will save lives going forward.
“Addressing Ignorance” is a response to those who do not know me. I have asked the senior leadership at EO Media and at the Bend Bulletin to share its link. It is dedicated to my transgender adult child and several Black war fighters, two of who saved my life. “Blackjack” Jackson in 1984 in El Salvador. Leonard “LT” Toon in 2003 in Baghdad, Iraq. Max Mullen, the third, is “my brother from another mother.” I could add another Brother to the story, and that would be Navy veteran and my friend, Riccardo Waites, the founder of COBLA in Central Oregon.
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/addressing-ignorance-greg-walker/?trackingId=UWF7EwV0SaStZnpmRWAB0A%3D%3D
And then there is Karen Jacques …there are no words.
Contrary to Mr. Andrews my FB page was only down for one night. I reviewed and removed offending posts. This was not due to his story, nor to the activist group he mentioned. Several weeks ago, Karen Jacques, the mother of Michael Tyler Jacques, who was shot and killed in December 2016 by Bend police officer Scott Schaier, expressed being offended by some of what she saw on my FB page.
Not long afterward Mr. Riccardo Waites did the same. They were concerned but kind. Respectful, but firm. We discussed it face to face, on the phone, and in text/email. They knew my heart. They chose to educate me. It was their love that motivated me to “clean up my act.” My FB page will continue to be reviewed.
This is how you and I change people for the better. How we build bridges rather than burn them. How we heal our own wounds through helping others heal theirs. This is how we refresh “the better angels of our nature.” Those of us who participated in “Take back the Butte!” experienced positive unity and power that afternoon. We addressed ignorance. We reminded ourselves of who we truly are.
My sincere professional and personal respect is extended to those at EO Media and The Bulletin. I believe Bob Shotwell would be proud of us!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.