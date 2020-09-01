What if we’ve been wrong? Throughout my entire life I’ve questioned just about everything having to do with anything. I have used conscience, common sense and acquired knowledge to form my character and belief system.
On religion I was raised Catholic. Later my inquisitive nature led me to pure skepticism of Christianity or any thought of an afterlife. As I age further, those non-beliefs seem to vary on a daily basis. However as I start to develop an exiting posture, I see more of a definite shift, toward the maybe side. But again, as I get older, I question my own intelligence vs others; could I be wrong? This cynicism leads me to wonder whether my political choices have also been wrong.
My entire voting life, 55 years of being absolutely positively convinced that the Republican Party and its ideals is the right party to follow. What if I’ve been wrong?
I believe common sense guided by one’s own conscience forms that person’s political character the same way right and wrong are formulated in our minds. If this is the case you have to believe that these two most important attributes are equally shared throughout mankind. If Republicans, Democrats and those in between all share the same conscience (Knowing the difference between right and wrong) and approximate level of common sense, then why are we so far apart in our resolve? It’s our conscience that tells us it’s OK to kill an animal for food and numerous other reasons. It’s common sense that tells us you don’t need a 24-round magazine or 10-round clips to get it done.
Our conscience suggests that there are cases where abortion is necessary; common sense tells us that there should be limits to its usage. Our conscience also tells us that immigrants have as much right to be here as we do; common sense tells us their entry should be through a legal process. Why is there such stringent division on these issues? Who declares which party takes which side of the argument? Why have these issues and so many others gone unresolved remaining 180 degrees apart and beyond any degree of compromise? Issues are locked up within that parenthetical jail of the (R) and (D) where common sense and compromise are nonexistent. Why can’t we the people understand, that we are being manipulated by politicians and the media into disbelieving both our conscience and common sense? We know or at least we should know right from wrong; why do we let them guide us like sheep to thoughts contrary to our own individual belief system, which was formed by our conscience?
Politicians and the media, not issues, are causing this divide. Where the divide is created as the foundation for what is a multibillion dollar business called politics. These two entities of our political structure mandate we must think contrary to our conscience and common sense simply to maintain that divide.
Portland is a perfect example of this conscience-bending scenario. Anyone with the slightest bit of intelligence knows that these individuals are not peaceful protesters; they are thugs and rioters. But one side is required to believe its actions are justified, where the other side is left having to defend its conscience mind. Politicians treat us like kids; they give us a coloring book with only two crayons Red and Blue and say “stay within the lines.” If we must have two sides we should designate them as (R) and (D) where the letters stand for Research and Development where you Research the issues and Develop your own opinion based on your own intelligence, conscience and common sense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.