Is it possible for a political party to win elections while taking policy positions that are in direct opposition to the views of the American public? It appears as if we will learn the answer in 2024, a presidential election year.
Polls have indicated that somewhere between 60% and 70% of Americans were, and remain, opposed to the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision which struck down Roe, a 50-year precedent, and left the legality of abortion up to each state. Voters have had the chance to express their opinion on this issue seven times and it comes as no surprise that the anti-abortion (pro-life) forces have been defeated every time. This includes Red states like Kansas and Kentucky.
In early April, liberal judge Janet Protasiewicz won a seat on Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court by 11 points, flipping the body’s ideological majority. Abortion was the major issue in the race as the Wisconsin Supreme Court will soon hear a case that will decide whether abortion will be legal in the state.
In Red states across the country, state legislatures are ignoring the will of the people and passing restrictive abortion laws. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida recently signed a bill that virtually banned abortions in the state. How did Floridians feel about this? 67% were opposed. In a democracy, does this make any sense?
Then we have the issue of gun violence. Of late, we have seen mass shootings in Nashville, Tennessee (3 adults and 3 students killed), Louisville, Kentucky (5 adults killed) and Dadeville, Alabama (4 teenagers killed, 28 injured). The response of the Republican-controlled Tennessee legislature was to expel two Democrat representatives who were leading protests in favor of common-sense gun laws. Okay, I will admit that their expulsion was probably due more to the fact that they were African Americans than to their policy positions on gun violence. I should add that, of course, no gun legislation has been taken up in Tennessee’s legislature.
Republicans are standing firm against gun control of any kind. As with abortion, this is a minority position in this country in which a majority of Americans support red-flag laws and universal background checks. In speeches at the recent NRA convention, a spectrum of leading Republicans hammered home the GOP position. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem went so far as to mention that her nearly 2-year-old granddaughter already owned both a shotgun and rifle.
Republicans are also taking positions that are racist, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ.
The racism goes beyond the Tennessee legislature’s Republicans to states like Florida where state law bans instruction that defines people as necessarily oppressed or privileged based on their race. In Texas, Isabel Wilkerson’s award-winning book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents is one of 17 books banned in Llano County.
In regard to anti-Semitism, the invocation of “George Soros” is a stand-in for simply saying, “Blame the Jews.” Soros is the epitome of the wealthy Jew who supports progressive causes. It came as no surprise when both Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis blamed Soros for Alvin Bragg’s prosecution of Trump. Wasn’t he (and other Jews) responsible for getting Bragg elected?
The anti-LGBTQ laws that have been passed in numerous Red states have been well publicized. In a number of states, GOP-controlled legislatures have also passed laws that prevent transgender kids from receiving medical care.
I will leave my conclusion to former labor secretary Robert Reich who is currently the Chancellor’s Professor of Public Policy at U.C. Berkeley. From his recent column in The Guardian:
“America no longer has two parties devoted to a democratic system of self-government. We have a Democratic party, which — notwithstanding a few glaring counter-examples, such as what the Democratic National Committee did to Bernie Sanders in 2016 — is still largely committed to democracy. And we have a Republican party, which is careening at high velocity toward authoritarianism. OK, fascism.”
Rich Belzer served as director of federal marketing for an NYSE-listed computer company and was subsequently a senior executive with two NASDAQ-listed high-tech companies. He moved to Bend to join Columbia Aircraft, where he became VP of worldwide sales.
