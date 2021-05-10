The 2020 election had me worried. Over time, I became convinced that, given Donald Trump’s authoritarian leanings, if he won reelection it would spell the end of democracy in the United States after more than 200 years. Naturally, I was relieved when Trump was defeated by Joe Biden, assuming that after losing the Senate and White House and having the Democrats retain the House, the GOP would back away from acting as a Trump cult and return to policy-based politics.
I was wrong. Even following the invasion of the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6, Republicans in both the House and Senate remained in Trump’s thrall; the few Republicans in Congress who voted for impeachment (House) or conviction (Senate) became virtual outcasts in Trump’s GOP. Trump’s final assault on democracy, the Capitol invasion, has now been characterized as understandable by many Republicans whose lives were in danger. It should be noted that over 400 participants in 1/6 have been indicted for a variety of crimes.
The Republican Party has learned a lesson from the four years of Trump’s presidency but it was the wrong lesson. They learned about the effectiveness of an authoritarian tool known as propaganda; if you tell a lie over and over again, no matter how divergent from facts, your followers will believe it. Trump, if nothing else, was a master liar and it mattered not to him if his lies were easily proven false. He began his time in office with a lie about inauguration crowd size that was easily disproved by photographic evidence. He ended his presidency with a lie about a stolen election, a massive fraud implemented by the Democrats that cost him the victory he so richly deserved.
Let’s not forget that the Trump campaign and the Republican Party filed over 60 lawsuits challenging the supposedly fraudulent results in numerous states. None of these suits ever made it to trial; with a single exception (involving a handful of late votes in Pennsylvania), these cases were thrown out by judges because the plaintiffs were unable to provide any evidence of fraud in their filings. It is one thing to toss out accusations of fraud in a press conference at the Four Seasons (Total Landscaping), it is quite another for an attorney to walk into court and lie about fraud.
In Georgia, votes were counted three times, once by hand, and the results were the same each time. Results in Maricopa County, Arizona, were confirmed by multiple reviews and certified by state officials. The Arizona legislature has now mandated another review, this one conducted by Cyber Ninjas whose CEO has been echoing Trump’s false claims about voter fraud.
Trump’s lie about voter fraud in the 2020 election has now been fully adopted by the GOP nationwide. Fifty-five percent of Republicans believe that Trump lost because the election was rigged so the propaganda campaign has been effective, at least with Republicans. Republican-led state legislatures around the country are relying on this big lie as a justification for passing bills designed to suppress minority voting. Georgia’s has already been signed into law and Arizona seems poised to join them.
Georgia Republicans have been accused of passing a racist voting law, a contention they dispute. In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Sen. John Kennedy, R–La., confronted Stacey Abrams, challenging her to specifically detail aspects of the law that were racist. Once her list reached seven items with no end in sight, Kennedy cut her off stating, “I get the idea.”
What we are seeing is a classic propaganda effort designed to subvert American democracy. You repeat a lie about election fraud over and over again for months. Then you claim that new voting laws are needed to restore the faith of Americans in their elections. Finally, you pass as many restrictive voting laws as possible to limit voting by your opposition. This is classic authoritarianism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.