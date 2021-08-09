The Republican Party has turned a corner; it has gone from mostly useless to actively dangerous.
Useless? The GOP has long opposed improving our health care system, which remains the worst among wealthy countries. Perhaps we might improve the Affordable Care Act? No! They have fought it in Congress and lost. They have fought it in the courts and lost. Even while the pandemic exposed the inequities within our health care system, Republicans have remained adamant about leaving the ACA unchanged.
In regard to infrastructure, the joke during the Trump administration was “infrastructure week.” It was all talk. At present, there might be a bipartisan infrastructure bill if, by some miracle, 10 of 50 Republican senators can support it. There is always support among Republicans for lowering taxes on our country’s highest wage earners; however, and they last accomplished this feat in late 2017.
Dangerous? The Republican attack on our leading scientists over the past two years is causing people to die. In their book “Nightmare Scenario,” Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta detail the political pressure brought to bear on our scientists during the pandemic which, when they failed to cooperate by lying about the coronavirus, turned toward simply discrediting them. The GOP would have us believe that our world-leading scientists and doctors are simply a part of a “deep state” conspiracy and should be ignored. Want to understand how, during the dangerous spreading of the coronavirus delta variant, only 40% of Republicans have been vaccinated? It is no surprise.
Some Republican governors are coming to the realization that their low vaccination rates could come to haunt them as cases rise. Credit goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, whose Washington Post op-ed in favor of getting vaccinated ran a few days ago in The Bulletin. Also in The Washington Post, columnist Paul Waldman wrote this on July 27:
“Cynical Republican politicians who see political advantage in pandering to their supporters’ most toxic instincts have moved to prohibit state agencies and even private businesses from requiring proof of vaccination; among the places where this has happened are Texas and Florida, two of the worst current covid hotspots (along with Missouri, where not being vaccinated is now a badge of pride).”
Not satisfied with simply causing people to get sick and die, the GOP has turned against American democracy itself. We continue to learn more about Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse the 2020 election results. It didn’t stop when 60 court cases were tossed from a lack of evidence, Trump attempted to directly interfere in at least two states, including a direct call to the Georgia secretary of state, the contents of which became public. We now have direct information, published last week, on Trump’s attempt to convince the Justice Department, following Bill Barr’s departure, to declare the election to be corrupt as a part of an attempt to get Congress to reverse the Electoral College result on Jan. 6.
It is possible Trump understood he didn’t have the votes to reverse the Electoral College result and decided that instigating his followers to use force was the preferred path. Fortunately, the Jan. 6 insurrection failed. This could have been the end of it had not a majority of Republicans in the House (including our own congressman) voted to overturn the will of the voters. Their votes fly in the face of statements by Barr, Trump’s own attorney general, as well as Christopher Krebs, the director of CISA, our cybersecurity agency, who stated that the 2020 election was the most secure in U.S. history.
The Republican Party’s assault on our democracy continues. They plan to win future elections by simply doing everything possible to prevent minorities from voting. They justify their efforts by repeating Trump’s lies about election fraud, a nonexistent problem.
Noam Chomsky has called the Republican Party the “most dangerous organization in human history.” They are proving him right.
