I am writing to respond to a 6/23/23 letter to the editor by a local self-described conservative, Jim Donnelly. He stated a belief in “the seven core principles of conservatism: individual freedom, limited government, the rule of law, peace through strength, fiscal responsibility, free markets, and human dignity,” and was critical of Deschutes County Republican Party Chair, Scott Stuart, requesting that the Deschutes Republican Party lower the temperature.

To Mr. Donnelly, and the countless other moderate conservative voices like him: Thank you, we hear you!

Connie Whelchel is a Deschutes Republican Party precinct committee person and vice chair of the county party.

