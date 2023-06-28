I am writing to respond to a 6/23/23 letter to the editor by a local self-described conservative, Jim Donnelly. He stated a belief in “the seven core principles of conservatism: individual freedom, limited government, the rule of law, peace through strength, fiscal responsibility, free markets, and human dignity,” and was critical of Deschutes County Republican Party Chair, Scott Stuart, requesting that the Deschutes Republican Party lower the temperature.
To Mr. Donnelly, and the countless other moderate conservative voices like him: Thank you, we hear you!
Party Chair Stuart received both criticism and praise for that recent guest column. We take to heart your comments and certainly want to embrace all moderate and conservative voices in our community. The Republican Party is unique in that members are not required to be in lock-step thinking on every matter. Stuart brings a passion that is important in today’s world where anti-woke viewpoints are shunned and even demonized. Stuart’s vigor is intended to make sure that conservatives feel empowered to share those views freely. There are many different viewpoints among Republicans and we have a big tent. We welcome anyone with conservative values and thoughtful criticism. Honest debate is critical to our core values and underscores the importance of free speech.
Mr. Donnelly, I sure hope you get active and/or become a PCP (precinct committee person). We hear you and can use your energy and passion. You say there are many who feel the same way. Please bring them and encourage them to get active as well. We could use your vigor to help promote conservative values and candidates.
County party chairs throughout America are voted in by the PCPs of their respective county parties every two years. This process is the same for both Republican and Democrat county parties. November 2022 Scott Stuart was voted in by a majority vote from the Deschutes Republican Party’s PCPs.
Even though the party’s PCPs increased by record numbers the last couple of years, currently there are still over 200 PCP seats that Republicans have not claimed. Go to www.deschutesrepublicans.org to see how to become a PCP.
Those of us conservatives who are involved with local politics care about our community, and our objectives are kindred at heart — we aim to promote common-sense, compassionate, conservative values and candidates in Deschutes County.
Connie Whelchel is a Deschutes Republican Party precinct committee person and vice chair of the county party.
