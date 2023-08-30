The recent Republican presidential primary debate reflected differences on several issues, including foreign policy, support of President Trump if he wins the nomination, and abortion. There were plenty of fireworks as each candidate tried to create separation from the field. The one issue on which all agreed was the failure of the Biden administration in a number of areas. What are some examples of Biden failures?
Economy: Under Biden’s profligate spending inflation rose to over 9%, highest in 40 years. National debt has increased by $6 trillion under his watch to nearly $32 trillion and is projected to increase to between $40 and $45 trillion in 4 years at current rates of spending. Household income has decreased by an average of $4,000 relative to inflation. Mortgages have more than doubled under Biden to over 7%, putting home ownership out of reach for many new buyers.
Energy: Biden killed the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office, made drilling for domestic oil and natural gas more difficult by restricting permits, removed millions of acres of federal land from exploration and drilling, expanded subsidies and spent hundreds of billions of federal funds (tax dollars) on inefficient and unreliable wind and solar projects and electric vehicles, and tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to release millions of gallons of oil into the market to lower gas prices just ahead of the 2022 election. Gas prices are 47% higher under Biden than they were under Trump.
Afghanistan: In August 2021, against the advice of his commanders, Biden ordered the complete withdrawal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, resulting in one of the largest debacles in U.S. military history, including the deaths of 13 U.S. military personnel at Kabul airport, abandonment of hundreds of US citizens and thousands of Afghan allies and the loss of tens of billions of dollars in military equipment at the Bagram air base.
Ukraine: Created conditions that contributed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine by refusing Ukrainian requests for military assistance before the invasion and implying that a “minor incursion” would have little consequence. Committed over $100 billion since the invasion and depleted U.S. military stocks to send to Ukraine, leaving the US at greater risk in the event or war with China.
Corruption: Complicit in his son Hunter’s illegal business dealings. Testimony from whistle blowers, business associates and the fired Ukrainian prosecutor indicate that Biden was not only involved in Hunter’s business deals but also allegedly accepted $10 million in bribes from Burisma in exchange for pressuring the Ukrainian government to fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma, according to Fox News.
Open border: Refused to continue the construction of the border wall initiated by Trump, leading to an estimated 2.3 million illegal aliens since Biden took office. Annually, Illegal aliens cost U.S. taxpayers at least $150 billion and over 100,000 deaths per year result from fentanyl smuggled into the US.
Weakening the military: Appointed military leaders who were more concerned with rooting out “white supremacy” than preparing for war. Mandated COVID vaccinations for the military that forced out thousands of trained and experienced military personnel and exacerbated recruiting difficulties.
COVID response: Continued lockdowns and implemented unconstitutional vaccine mandates long after the efficacy of lockdowns and experimental vaccines was disproven. Directed social media to suppress any comments which cast doubt on masking, vaccines and lockdowns, resulting in irreparable harm to children unable to attend school and preventing the use of medications that could effectively mitigate the virus.
Two standards of justice: The Department of Justice and FBI participated in persecution of political enemies, parents concerned about school curriculum and indoctrination of their children, and unarmed protestors who trespassed in the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.
Damage to our country resulting from two systems of justice, exemplified by the indictments of Trump while Biden family corruption goes unpunished, is perhaps the most egregious failing of the Biden administration, creating loss of confidence in the rule of law.
Paul DeWitt is the former chair of the Deschutes Republican Party and David Coutin is a doctor and lives in Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.