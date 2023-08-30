Election
The recent Republican presidential primary debate reflected differences on several issues, including foreign policy, support of President Trump if he wins the nomination, and abortion. There were plenty of fireworks as each candidate tried to create separation from the field. The one issue on which all agreed was the failure of the Biden administration in a number of areas. What are some examples of Biden failures?

Economy: Under Biden’s profligate spending inflation rose to over 9%, highest in 40 years. National debt has increased by $6 trillion under his watch to nearly $32 trillion and is projected to increase to between $40 and $45 trillion in 4 years at current rates of spending. Household income has decreased by an average of $4,000 relative to inflation. Mortgages have more than doubled under Biden to over 7%, putting home ownership out of reach for many new buyers.

Paul DeWitt is the former chair of the Deschutes Republican Party and David Coutin is a doctor and lives in Bend.

