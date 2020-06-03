In order for our community to contain and recover from COVID-19 we need local leadership that keeps us on the right path. That’s particularly important because of the political polarization that has emerged at the national level around COVID, which will not help Deschutes County respond effectively to this pandemic.
Our local and regional leaders need to help us avoid getting bogged down in divisive ideological battles and instead help us pull together as a community so we can contain COVID and get back to the gatherings that are so important to our lives — be they economic, spiritual, familial, educational or just plain fun.
We can and must work together to carefully and effectively reopen our community.
Agreeing on a few things can help us work together toward COVID recovery:
- We stayed home and saved lives: Oregon was able to avoid tens of thousands of cases of COVID-19 by acting quickly and decisively in March. We flattened the curve before the numbers got really big.
- We sacrificed for the greater good: This great success required huge sacrifice and suffering. Job losses have been devastating and we have not been able to be near many of the most important people in our lives for months.
- Our efforts have paid off: Because of our sacrifice and our success in containing COVID we are now in a position where we can start to reopen, using a careful phased approach.
- We need to do this right: If we don’t all do our part, cases will spike and our community might need to shut down again. This would be devastating to businesses that just reopened.
To keep moving forward with reopening we need to keep new cases of severe illness low, and within the capacity of our health care facilities. We know how to do that.
As individual community members, we can all help meet this goal by staying home as much as possible, maintaining physical distance, wearing masks in public places, washing our hands regularly and screening ourselves every day for symptoms. These guidelines aim to help and protect everyone, and we follow them to protect ourselves as well as our neighbors.
Our community leaders need to help us all understand how we can gather safely — and they need to discourage gatherings with high potential for COVID spread. There are many leaders among us who are showing us the way:
- Restaurant owners who are reconfiguring their spaces and staying closed until its safe
- The County Environmental Health experts who assist restaurants and other businesses with that reconfiguration
- Pastors who are ministering to their congregations virtually or through individual home visits
- Graduating high school seniors who are finding safe and creative ways to commemorate and celebrate
- Teachers who are learning to reach students with inspiring projects that can be done at home
- Tourism leaders who are building excitement about our destination community while encouraging visitors to wait to come.
Deschutes County is known around the state as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurialism and community-mindedness.
Let’s apply our creativity, our work ethic, and our compassion to reopening safely.
I personally hope that we can effectively contain COVID to the point that our kids can physically return to school in September. That wonderful possibility depends on everyone working together so that we can get to Phase 2 and then to Phase 3 reopening.
We can do this!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.