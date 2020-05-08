It has been an incredible journey. From making my own bumper sticker back in the early two-thousand-sies, a laminated piece of colored paper upon which I had printed “Medicare — fix it and give it to everybody!” to expressing these thoughts with my Senators in Arkansas — fast forward to Oregon 2016 — and the room after the votes were counted. It had all of us sad, quiet, scared and wondering if we should move to Canada. I realized, I had to be here to make a difference.
Then the banquet room at a Mexican restaurant in Klamath Falls, my friends around me, a blue group, chatting about where they were going to join the very first Women’s March.
Some were going to Portland, some to Ashland and some to D.C. I was looking to leave the room before everyone got their food, so I stood up and said: “I want to wish you all well. I will be walking across the bridge in solidarity.”
I planned to go to Portland too, it had yet to flow and, I like things to be flowy.
As I was attempting to flow out the door, another flow took over: refrains of “What are you doing, Alex?” were racing through the room — and the Women’s March Klamath Falls was born.
This was Wednesday night. Thursday I had an interview with the Klamath Herald and News. Friday it was in the paper. An invitation was created on Facebook — eight women said they were interested. Saturday morning came. I had asked in the interview that all signs be positive: “Let’s talk about what we are for.” My sign said: “Peace Love Autonomy” — and now it was at my side. As I drove, I tried to calm myself to the fear that I would be alone, walking over the bridge; and I was fine with that, that was the plan …
… and, plans change.
Eight women said on Facebook that they may join us. When I arrived there were more faces than I could count, and they kept coming.
Hundreds of us marched that day in Klamath Falls. I gave an impromptu speech on the steps of the Government Building, expressing my love and gratitude for everyone, and said something about the way we make a difference, is to run for office.
In 2018, It was my privilege to become the campaign strategist for Raz Mason for her run for the U.S. House; then we began again in 2019 for the 2020 election.
On December 27, after creating a plan for Raz to continue with her campaign, while fulfilling her obligations as leader of the CO2 Foundation, she determined her work with the foundation needed to take precedence. She withdrew her bid for the U.S. House.
As we were tying up the loose ends, she said: “Alex, you should run.” I shook her off. And, she said again: “Alex you should run.”
She said it because I had long talked about running for office, and now it was clear. “Alex, you should run.”
Her support and kindness washed over me. I was struck. Over the next few days I thought about it, talked to my friends, and they all said the same thing in many ways “Alex, it’s time.” And, “In my right mind and shaking all over.” Spenser2020 was born.
And here I am, with my ballot and my voters pamphlet by my side, about to vote for myself and my friends.
I am so very grateful for those hundreds of faces that were at the first Women’s March in Klamath Falls — grateful to the folks who carried wheelchairs over ice and snow; folks carrying babies because this moment is important; and those signs: For Healthcare — For Women — For Peace. And I am so very grateful for you in this moment — thank you all for your generosity and support. And Thank You to The Bulletin for your endorsement. I am so very grateful.
With great appreciation, peace and love, Alex.
