After the recent shooting in Bend speakers and politicians stated the necessity for “thoughts and actions.” I am addressing an action that I believe is essential for sending a message about gun safety, especially on school grounds.

The Oregon State Legislature passed Senate Bill 554 in 2021, which allows schools to adopt a policy (referred to as KGBB in schools) that prohibits guns on campus, including those belonging to individuals with a concealed carry permit. Umatilla, Portland, Klamath Falls, Eugene, Pendleton, Salem, and Bend-La Pine are just a few of the 29 districts who decided KGBB was essential and have adopted the policy, as recommended by the Oregon State School Board. But not Redmond.

Heather McNeil is a member of Central Oregon Moms Demand Action for Gun Safety.

