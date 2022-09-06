After the recent shooting in Bend speakers and politicians stated the necessity for “thoughts and actions.” I am addressing an action that I believe is essential for sending a message about gun safety, especially on school grounds.
The Oregon State Legislature passed Senate Bill 554 in 2021, which allows schools to adopt a policy (referred to as KGBB in schools) that prohibits guns on campus, including those belonging to individuals with a concealed carry permit. Umatilla, Portland, Klamath Falls, Eugene, Pendleton, Salem, and Bend-La Pine are just a few of the 29 districts who decided KGBB was essential and have adopted the policy, as recommended by the Oregon State School Board. But not Redmond.
I am sure that those other districts had legal advice, considered liability, and had policies in place prohibiting guns. They decided that KGBB was also essential and would send a strong and important proactive message to visitors and parents. The Redmond School Board has chosen to act reactively rather than proactively.
At the Aug. 24 board meeting, one board member insisted that the district has sufficient policies already in place. How many parents and visitors have actually read all of the policies and are familiar with JFCJ, GBJ, KGB, and JFCM? Two of them are about students, prohibiting them from bringing weapons, including firearms, onto school grounds, and from threats of violence. Another prohibits staff from the same violations. A fourth prohibits any person from bringing firearms onto school grounds but does not mention that this includes those with a concealed carry license. KGBB would clarify this, as well as the penalty.
Another board member said that a parent could enter school grounds unaware of the law and be held liable. That’s why the policy recommends posting the information at school entrances, so no one has the excuse of ignorance. Personally, I’m more concerned about the fear and confusion that would result from a student or teacher seeing the gun than I am about upsetting the adult who carries it on campus.
Another board member believed that the policy says to leave firearms lying out in plain view in your car. In fact, Senate Bill 554, which is the law that supports KGBB, requires that firearms be secured and states, “…(A) firearm is not secured if…the firearm is a handgun, is left unattended in a vehicle and is within view of persons outside the vehicle.”
A board member insisted that KGBB had been discussed fully already, and she couldn’t understand why there was so much concern being expressed in letters and testimony. However, that discussion was in executive session, which the public cannot attend, and readings were at work sessions when the public cannot comment.
These facts from everystate.org make it clear that action is necessary in the United States to prevent gun violence:
• The rate of gun deaths has increased 33% from 2011 to 2020 in the United States.
• Firearms are the leading cause of death among children and teens in the United States.
• In 2022 there have already been at least 102 incidents of gunfire on school grounds.
I highly recommend that concerned citizens take a look at the following:
Superintendent Charan Cline stated that guns are not allowed on school grounds but that he was open to adopting KGBB if that was the board’s decision. It failed on a vote of 3 to 2. Please contact the Redmond School Board if you have concerns.
Heather McNeil is a member of Central Oregon Moms Demand Action for Gun Safety.
