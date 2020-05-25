If you use Bend’s trail system, you may have noticed areas including Phil’s Trail Complex where a large number of trees are marked with blue paint, indicating they will be cut as part of the West Bend Project, which will permanently and dramatically alter our landscape. Eventually, the forest from Bend to Mt. Bachelor will be impacted.
There is agreement among environmentalists, politicians, foresters, scientists, loggers and outdoor enthusiasts that the West Bend Project, led by Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project and the Forest Service, is an important, science-based initiative to restore the forest around Bend to a healthier and more fire-resistant condition, which will improve the ecosystem and wildlife habitat.
However, after speaking with Collaborative members representing scientific, environmental, fire risk mitigation and recreational interests, I have learned that the project’s forest thinning mandate does not require a precise number of trees to be removed; rather, there are more aggressive and less aggressive options based on how different interests are prioritized.
Recreation and social values were among those included in the Forest Service’s analysis, along with others including fire damage prevention and logging. It is complex and challenging to weigh these competing values and settle on a logging plan that fairly balances them. For most places, treating recreation as just one among many values would make sense.
But Bend is not most places. Bend’s primary reason for being is the recreational opportunities it offers, and the forest is essential to this. Recreation is the main reason for growth, tourism, reputation and our economic engine. The current logging plan will greatly diminish this value and reduce the appeal Bend has to outdoor enthusiasts. For this reason, recreation, aesthetic and by extension, social values, should be prioritized higher than they currently are.
There are potentially other reasons to scale back logging. Oregon Wild, an educational, scientific and charitable organization working to protect and restore Oregon’s wildlands, wildlife and waters, supports a less aggressive approach because with climate change, maximizing carbon storage is a top priority for forests; and removing more trees than is needed to minimize the risk of catastrophic wildfires would reduce the carbon storage our forest provides.
While lowering the risk of destruction from fires in our community is important, forest thinning is not the only tool available to safeguard our homes. In addition to controlled burns, treating and thinning areas immediately around houses, avoiding wood roofs, moving wood piles away from homes, and keeping gutters clear of pine needles are also effective.
It is also worth considering that intervention in our environment has a mixed record. Even with a combination of well-intentioned people, the right goals, thoughtful approach, and valid science, as is the case with the West Bend Project, there can be unintended consequences. For example, initiatives to manipulate habitats to protect and restore certain wildlife species elsewhere have had unexpected negative impacts on non-targeted species. While intervention to restore the Deschutes National Forest is necessary, taking the least aggressive approach possible will minimize the risk of unforeseen consequences.
For outdoor enthusiasts and indeed anyone who loves the forest, it will be disheartening to see the forest once this logging plan is implemented. To visualize, most of Phil’s Trail Complex will soon look like certain areas around Marvin’s Gardens trail do today.
The Forest Service can find a better way forward — more conservative and prioritizing the values that make Bend a top destination for both relocation and vacation. Even a modest adjustment to the logging plan to keep more trees in the forest would be beneficial and help retain Bend’s unique identity and appeal.
The forest is a source of inspiration and peace, even an oasis to get away from everyday life, for many in Central Oregon. As removing trees has such a significant impact on everyone and our way of life here, the Forest Service’s plan deserves further public comment and consideration before it is implemented.
