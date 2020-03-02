The Bend-La Pine School Board’s new high school naming committee was, I am sure, well intentioned when it came up with a short list of names for the new high school currently under construction. Three criteria were listed for name selection. Pride for the region. Evoke emotion. Reflect culture. I get the first two. However, “reflect the multitude of cultures” while it feels good, is pretty nebulous. It can make the naming process fit in a small or a large box. The naming committee seems to have defaulted to a small box. That small box further refined the criteria to geographic or scenic descriptors. The result are meaningless names that pretty much fail in meeting the first two criteria. On the other hand, the committee could have expanded their definition of reflecting the “multitude of cultures” into an overarching pride and emotion linked to the freedom and liberty to which people of all cultures aspire.
As Oregonians, we know that Oregon was admitted to the Union on Valentine’s Day 1859. One of the state’s first United States senators, Edward D. Baker is the only United States senator killed in battle. He died in 1861 leading Union soldiers in Virginia. The city and county of Baker is named in his honor. Rex T. Barber, from Culver, was a fighter pilot in World War II. He famously shot down the commander in chief of the combined Imperial Japanese Fleet Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto over the island of Bougainville. The bridge spanning the Crooked River Gorge on U.S. Highway 97 is named in his honor. From first and into the seventh grade I was educated at James B. Faubion Elementary School in northeast Portland. Faubion’s picture in his Marine uniform hangs in the principal’s office. President of Grant High School’s student body in his senior year, James B. Faubion enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps following graduation. Six months later, in the battle for Okinawa, he was paralyzed from the waist down when bullets ripped through his body and severed his spine. While he survived, he ultimately succumbed to his wounds in 1949 at age 22. James B. Faubion Elementary School opened in 1950.
Bend proudly proclaims itself a “Purple Heart City.” Robert D. Maxwell ultimately graduated from Bend Senior High School. By now we all know of his heroism in WWII. The Congressional Medal of Honor, two Silver Stars, two Purple Hearts, Bronze Star, etc. Bob was humble. He was an educator. He was local. He was a first responder for freedom and liberty that made this country the multicultural magnet that it is today.
The naming committee should table the issue at the March meeting, reconvene and reconsider. If the committee sticks to its three semi-finalist names, the naming issue will not go away. The public at large has made its preference clear and its preference doesn’t include the current short list. There is an opportunity here for the new principal, Chris Boyd, to demonstrate some leadership and show to the community at large the curriculum and quality of education that can be expected at the new Robert D. Maxwell High School. At James B. Faubion school, “His name is inscribed over the doors of this school as a daily reminder to the youth of our country that great heroes exist in both peace and war.” We should be so honored to have the opportunity to name a high school after Bob Maxwell. We should be so ashamed to miss the opportunity to do so.
