Arbitrary river units.
I learned this phrase at the outset of a six-day paddling trip on the Wild and Scenic Rogue River. It’s a way to communicate and maintain minimal structure among a group: for example, “coffee will be ready in five arbitrary river units.” No one’s going to miss the meaning here (or the chance to get first dibs on that sweet nectar of life).
Yet, arbitrary river units are not only a way to loosely keep time in a remote wilderness with no cell service. This measurement is an acknowledgement – and understanding – that on the river, time doesn’t move according to a clock.
It flows. Slow, gentle, with the first light of day shifting the world into color and warmth. It roars with the approach of a rapid, a distant rush reverberating up the canyon. I can feel it thrumming through my entire body, depositing my nerves somewhere between anticipation and dread. It unwinds, as we pull our boats ashore, unpack lunch, and spread wet layers across rocks in the sun. And it meanders through the afternoon, kicking up its feet and taking in the view around each bend.
On the river, time is marked by rapids on a map. By a great blue heron accompanying our boats downriver. By salmon jumping in the waning evening light. By a black bear and her cub clambering along the shore on an endless hunt for late summer berries. By the smell of coffee in the morning. The always-present sound of flowing water. The search for the perfect sleeping spot and the last call for the groover as we’re packing up camp.
This is what I learned on the river.
Growing up, I did not know what a wild and scenic river was. I knew the creek that wrapped around my neighborhood, where we searched for crawdads in the shallows. I knew the river that flowed through the nearby city, how it would smell like a sewer after big storms. I knew the harbor that smelled of oil and industry and fish. The bay that filled with algae blooms that depleted oxygen and blocked sunlight from the ecosystems below.
And yet, these were the places where I learned to swing from a rope tied to a tree, trying to prove my courage and also not belly-flop. On these waters, I paddled a canoe with my dad, learned to kayak, and raced in triathlons. Later, I began to understand the connection we all share to the water flowing through our communities.
Rivers shape us. They change our perspective, our outlook, our mood through their soothing, rhythmic flow. With their presence that is both constant and ever-changing. In the wonders they reveal around each bend.
And we shape them too – for better or for worse.
In 1968, Congress passed the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, aiming to preserve certain rivers for future generations while encouraging us to work together to manage them.
Currently, only 2% of Oregon’s rivers and streams are protected under this act. In 2019, Sen.Ron Wyden, D-Ore., declared his commitment to making Oregon a national leader in wild and scenic river miles. This week, he and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., introduced the River Democracy Act of 2021, which proposes an addition of 4,700 miles of Oregon’s rivers to the National Wild & Scenic River System. Imagine how many arbitrary river units those miles will hold.
Thank you, senators, for recognizing the value of Oregon’s rivers. Because healthy rivers not only create healthy wildlife habitat, support strong economies, and connect communities. They give people a place to find a new perspective. To swing from the rope, paddle toward that roar of whitewater, or to sit and watch. Rivers provide a place where time moves with the flow of the water, with life of a salmon, with the expansiveness of the night sky. In its own time, measured in arbitrary river units.
