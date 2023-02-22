Rich Belzer knows how to distort political reality. First, I have been a registered Independent in Oregon for 25 plus years. Like a growing number of Oregonians, I am disappointed with both parties.
In his rambling Feb. 18 guest column Mr. Belzer hit on five issues:
1. the Arizona gubernatorial election (Kari Lake)
2. Social Security and Medicare “sunset”
3. Supreme Court Dobbs decision
4. George Santos
5. Kari Lake (again)
Let’s look deeper:
1. Kari Lake lost the Arizona gubernatorial election by less than 1%. Her opponent was Katie Hobbs, the seated Arizona Secretary of State. A primary role of the Arizona Secretary of State is elections management. Katie Hobbs was the elections “referee” for the Arizona governor’s race that she was in!
She could have saved a lot of controversy by recusing herself from her role of election referee. Instead, Hobbs wins by the slimmest of margins and then certifies the election herself. I empathize with Kari Lake anyone in her position would be suspicious. Does this make Republicans bad?
2. Rick Scott did not float a plan to sunset Social Security and Medicare. He floated a plan to sunset all social entitlement programs, including Social Security and Medicare. The plan was to evaluate all programs every five years. Why? The debt! That looming cloud is the U.S. national debt. Our current debt is $94,266 for every man woman and child in the U.S.A. This is unsustainable. Is Rick Scott a bad Republican for wanting to manage our debt? How are we going to pay the bills?
3. Supreme Court Dobbs decision. The ruling states that abortion is not described by the U.S. Constitution and should be decided by the states. True, some states have decided to limit abortion. That’s up to them, not an Oregonian. In Oregon, people can still get a full-term abortion. Oregon has no limits on abortion for its own citizens or citizens of other states and countries, none. It’s not a crime to abort a full-term fetus in Oregon. In some cases, the state will pay the cost with taxpayer dollars.
4. Why isn’t everyone upset about George Santos the lying Congressman from New York? The positive is that his constituents were willing to accept him a face value until his story began to unravel. It’s up to them to remove him from office. It’s unlikely he will serve his term. Why is this a Republican issue and not a campaign integrity issue?
5. Kari Lake, again?!?, we already did this.
I am positive Democrats don’t have all the answers, I am positive Republicans don’t have all the answers. Our political leaders should look for root causes and solutions to issues rather than spin their wheels throwing stones across the aisle. I view Rich Belzer’s column as nigh on useless. I don’t care about his divisiveness.
I am also positive term limits would go a long way to resolving our political discord.
We need leaders to look at the facts and lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.