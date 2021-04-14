I am writing this in response to The Bulletin editorial, “Bill could end many sweeps of homeless camps”, dated April 10, regarding House Bill 2367.
I absolutely oppose the proposed legislation named “The Right To Rest Act.” Here is some of the opening text of the proposed bill:
SECTION 3. (1) The Legislative Assembly finds that:
(a) Many persons in Oregon have experienced homelessness as a result of economic hardship, a shortage of safe and affordable housing, the inability to obtain gainful employment and a disintegrating social safety net system; and
(b) Decriminalization of rest allows local governments to redirect resources from local law enforcement activities to activities that address the root causes of homelessness and poverty.
Yes, some of the reasons for homelessness are stated above, but it blames the system for the homeless problems and completely ignores the drug addiction, alcoholism, criminal activity, mental illness, lack of desire, personal choice, lack of ability to conform to social norms, etc., AKA “everyone is a victim” mentality.
While COVID has been an economic hardship for many, this is not the reason most of the homeless are in their situation. The economy is pretty good. Companies are hiring. Restaurants and grocery stores, for example, can’t find enough employees. Disintegrating social safety net programs? The federal, state and local governments have never spent so much on homeless services. Why would someone move to an unaffordable area? Common sense says to live where rents are less expensive. Moving to Bend and complaining about the price of housing is like moving next to the airport and then complaining about the noise.
Here is the part of the legislation that really bothers me. Under Section 5, the homeless have the right (e) to occupy a motor vehicle or a recreational vehicle provided that the vehicle is legally parked on public property (our streets) or on private property with the permission of the private property owner. Translation: Anyone can park/camp/sleep in front of your home and sleep there overnight. Our neighborhoods will be filled with junky cars and motor homes occupied by the homeless. Homeowners should not have to contend with these ghettos on wheels in front of their homes, homes that they have sacrificed for, and pay property taxes for. It’s beyond absurd.
Going back to the first paragraph, “Decriminalization of rest allows local governments to redirect resources from local law enforcement activities to activities that address the root causes of homelessness and poverty” — i.e., defund the police. So the local cities are now suppose to take funds from the police and solve the root problems of homelessness! I say to let the police continue to do the job for which they were hired. The sponsors of this bill should be ashamed of themselves and then voted out of office. This would be another giant setback for the state of Oregon.
What we really do need are designated areas to camp/park/sleep so we can abide by the Boise Ruling that says you can’t make the homeless “move along” unless you have a place for them to go, a place with supervised basic services. I would support a large fenced area with basic services provided, like bathrooms, showers, counseling, etc. I’d be happy to pay for this as a part of my taxes so we can take our public property back. We know the homeless need some level of support and supervision, for whatever the cause, and this would solve a great deal of these problems. The churches and nonprofits can supplement these services as well.
We do need to provide basic services for people that don’t have the ability to care for themselves or don’t have the desire to make positive changes in their lives. What we don’t need are special privileges for the homeless giving them the ability to live in front of our homes and businesses, albeit temporary. While the government has a duty to protect all citizens, it should not done at the expense of our neighborhoods, public lands and businesses, and at the same time superseding the parking laws /ordinances of our cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.