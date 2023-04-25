One of the biggest challenges currently facing our state, republic and our democracy is the radicalization of our two-party political system. This extremism leaves moderates and centrists alienated and disenfranchised and fuels the growing chasm dividing the citizenry. Oregon House Bill 2004, promoting ranked voting, is the best option for an election reset button, a reset button, this state needs.
Elections are a type of selection, picking and choosing, between ideas, ideals and personalities. Elections should be voting for something. Yet, binary choice leads to a “voting against” mentality rather than a “voting for” one. Elections are the very real essence of perspective and a vision for the future. Nationally about 45% all voters are unaffiliated/independents; in Oregon roughly 40% fall into these two categories. The primary national parties equally share the remaining 55% of the electorate. The loyalists are fine with a “take it or leave it,” “voting against” perspective. Independents are frustratingly exasperated with a different perspective, wanting options and civil dialog on values and secular government not civil war.
From a candidate’s perspective, needing financial backing and the machine of the party, you are obligated to take and stand by the banner of the party. Party leadership, of both parties, controls the message and the money. Therefore, every candidate whom they endorse is obligated to fall into line or risk losing the power of the party machine. Worse yet, a candidate in a noncritical election may not garnish the benefits of the party while still expected to be the standard bearer. This crushes broader, more encompassing policy dialog as the two parties become narrower and more extreme. Ranked voting will force candidates to campaign for all votes, especially those of the unaffiliated independents who have a new voice and choice which they will exercise.
From a voter’s perspective, the chance to really hear what candidates believe and feel, not the party, would be refreshing.
It would give an opportunity to decide whose beliefs, in general, are more reflective of yours.
It would help avoid the single-issue focus and scapegoating which clouds the candor needed to resolve critical topics.
Voters need a choice between the far pendulum swings of party-based politics. Ranked voting is a tool voters need to move not left or right, or backwards, but in a serpentine forward direction. There will always be the loyal party constituents, and that’s fine. However, the dominant voter base is independent minded. These are people looking at the polarization of the political system and rejecting the extreme options. As party tribalism pushes the two ends further apart the centrist independents become increasingly unrepresented. They want solutions to be broad and encompassing, not hard left or right. This group wants less rhetoric and more action.
Oregon House Bill 2004 is our best option to hit the reset and break the rhetoric. It gives more centralized-opined candidates an opportunity to run and make a difference. Ranked voting can break the death spiral of political extremism, supporting broader more encompassing policy outcomes. While your candidate may not win, your second choice might, which could be better than the remaining alternative. Support HB 2004 and hit the reset. #NeverFearTheDream
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.