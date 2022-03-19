In a state founded on the premise of a white utopia, it is little wonder overt and covert racism runs rampant. Manifested so profoundly in our schools which should be an embarrassment to and a lesson for every one of us. We and our children weren’t born racists. Racism is taught. We taught them, as our parents taught us. And our social, financial, legal, and educational systems support those incendiary teachings. To be clear, we are all racists, to some degree or another.
There are only a few types of racists. Those who are flagrant and overt and those who are silent and covert. Both racists, but one more troublesome than the other. I am less incensed by those who are flagrant racists and homophobes than I am with those who sit silently by and let the chastisement and harassment continue. The first is a group who are hardened and feel aggrieved by any minority advancement and want only to turn the pages of history back. The other stands idly by giving support and approval by their silence. It’s said a stupid person is the most dangerous type of person. However, a strong case can be made for a knowing person who remains silent in the face of abuse and harassment is much more dangerous and perpetuates the offense.
To the students and youth of the state. You represent our future. You have access to information your parents and grandparents never had, can’t understand, or arrogantly choose to ignore. Listen, observe, critique, and analyze everything you have been, and will be, taught. Don’t rely on anything, or anyone, without critically assessing all sides of the issue. Determine for yourselves what is right, just, and fair and then continue to viscously challenge your own conclusions. Above all else, take your school and community back. Don’t be silent. Silence is tacit support and approval. Let your voice be heard. Call out and be intolerant of racial and gender slurs and harassment the second they happen. Support and befriend those who are targets. Be intolerant to this abuse as you would any abuse. Use the tools uniquely at your disposal. Utilize social media, in your school paper, and your school clubs and organizations to support the victims and take the power away from the perpetrators. Express your disapproval of teachers and administrators who fail to act. Expect more accountability. Have the moral compass and moral fiber to do what’s right to break the chain of abuse. Don’t ever be satisfied with the status quo because it is inherently and systematically racist.
To my white brothers and sisters, I’ll be as blunt as possible. We are a product and beneficiary of the state’s and state’s Anglo-centric beliefs and social systems. We have never experienced racial intolerance to the extent those of any color have and probably never will in our lifetime. To be very clear, we are not the victim of racial discrimination, no matter how much affirmative action. We, collectively, have not suffered or experienced racial stress. No matter how personally affronted and insulted you might be with the slightest form of racial ridicule you feel. It is dwarfed by that which minorities have and are experiencing every day and have experienced since the formation of the state. It is systemic and toxic and holding back this state’s ability to reach new heights and achievements. And for God’s sake, stop looking and hoping for the next Great White Hope because she/he might be an LGBTQ of any color. #NeverFeartheDream
