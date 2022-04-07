It should come as no surprise when Russian troops, during their retreat from Bucha, Ukraine, killed innocent civilians, some with their hands tied behind their backs. Since Russia initiated their invasion, they have indiscriminately bombed and shelled Ukrainian cities, attacks that included hospitals and schools. Is there really any difference in waging war against women and children from the air or, more personally, on the ground. Is one any less of a war crime than the other?
Those who know and have written about Vladimir Putin maintain that Ukraine is merely a symbol of Putin’s hatred of democracy. He has in the recent past supported right-wing authoritarian-leaning parties in Western Europe and the United States. It could be argued that his greatest success was his contribution to the election of Donald Trump; although his efforts to gain his reelection in 2020 failed, Putin must have been encouraged to observe how close Trump came to overturning this election and holding on to power.
Consider that following the collapse of the U.S.S.R., much of Eastern Europe turned toward democracy and chose to align itself with the West as opposed to Russia. With the exception of Ukraine and Belarus, most of these former members of the Soviet Block are members of NATO. During the mid-to-late 1990’s, I spent a considerable amount of time in Poland and the Czech Republic and their citizens were rapidly adapting to both democracy and capitalism. These countries are now members of both the E.U. and NATO. Ukraine and Belarus both had Russian-leaning governments, which precluded their looking toward the West. This, however, changed in Ukraine over the past decade as their democracy achieved stability and worked to defeat the corruption that is a hallmark of both Russia and Belarus.
In over two decades as Russia’s leader, Putin has consolidated his power and, as is the general case with dictators who have remained in control for too long, surrounded himself with yes-men. It appears unlikely that, as Putin determined that he must invade Ukraine, he was getting advice from a variety of perspectives. This has resulted in a disaster, not only for the Russian army but for the Russian people as well. If he sought to damage Western democracies and fracture NATO, this war has accomplished the opposite. It appeared for some time that democracy was on the decline around the world with authoritarian-leaning governments present in Turkey, Hungary and Poland. Putin’s actions have taught the world a lesson about the dangers presented by authoritarian leaders.
If you believe that, “It can’t happen here,” it is time to reconsider. As the January 6, Select Committee is revealing, by November 2020, Trump had surrounded himself with those who were willing to do anything, legal or otherwise, to assist him in overturning the election. There is nothing more sacred in a democracy than the peaceful transfer of power; the fact that Trump continues to control the Republican Party after his failed attempt to reverse our election says a great deal about the GOP’s authoritarian leanings.
Putin is losing in every way excepting his war against Ukrainian women and children. His army is getting soundly beaten on the ground by the Ukrainians. NATO has come together like never before. The Russian economy is taking a hit and it is possible that Europe may slowly wean itself completely from Russian oil and gas. Finally, he is teaching the world a lesson about the risks of authoritarianism that won’t be soon forgotten.
The question for the U.S. is whether we will learn from this. Will we aspire to be a country where it is easy for everyone to vote? Can we reach a point where, instead of demonizing the opposition, we strive for compromise? Can we back away from false propaganda and conspiracy theories and focus on facts – on reality? Can we learn from what Putin is teaching the world about authoritarianism?
