I’ve been tracking daily new case numbers for COVID-19 in Central Oregon since spring 2020. It was heartening to see how, after the various holiday spikes, the numbers of new cases dropped. It was encouraging when we dropped from the range of 60 to 80 new cases per day to 30 to 50 new cases. When we dropped below 30, and then below 20 for a long stretch of days, I really started to feel hopeful.
Now, as mandates have relaxed and the delta variant has arrived, the numbers have soared. It didn’t — and doesn’t — have to be this way. Let’s consider two aspects of the baffling and wholly selfish resistance to wearing face coverings, especially in public, indoor spaces: science and freedom.
Mask resisters come in two persuasions when it comes to science.
Some utilize a rhetorical device lately favored by some of the more conservative in our community (and the nation) of asserting that something is true even if it is patently false. From them, you hear comments to the effect that “science says that face coverings are not effective.” That’s a lie. Science — real science — actually says that face coverings are effective in reducing COVID-19 contagion. It’s hard to know what to do with these folks, except make sure they don’t win elective office or get appointed to important positions of public safety and civic trust and responsibility.
Others say they don’t trust science. This view seems to stem from a poisonous stew of conspiracies and gratuitous mistrust of government and large academic institutions.
My question is: Why not? The science that has alleviated human suffering in countless ways, allowing us to live longer and better, and the science that has put men on the moon and pulled miracles from the sea predicts the weather and increases crop yields is the same science that’s used to test, confirm and improve the efficacy of face coverings.
The scientific method is alive and well: observe, document, hypothesize, experiment, replicate, document; and if necessary, repeat. It works; trust it.
Besides the science issue, mask resisters complain about the terrible burden of being required to wear face coverings. They talk about a supposed violation of their rights, as if they’re actually about to be sent to prison without due process or trial to serve a long sentence of hard labor, subsisting only on bread and water.
Let me ask you: Do you run red lights just because you don’t feel like stopping? Do you beat up the loan officer who just denied you a home equity line of credit just because you’re mad? Do you drive on the sidewalk just because you feel the urge? Rules, limits and constraints are part of organizing ourselves to promote public safety and well-being. All that public health officials are asking for is a little bit of shared sacrifice to achieve the simple, life-saving goal of reducing the spread of a deadly, fast-moving disease.
It’s past time that mask resisters put aside their petulance and posturing and stop acting like they live all alone on a desert island where there’s no one else who might suffer from their selfish behavior.
I readily confess: I’m not crazy about face coverings, or taxes, either. But we’re a community; like it or not, we’re in this crisis together and we’d better start acting like it. Otherwise, the cost of failure will be steep, especially in lives unnecessarily lost. Put on the mask.
